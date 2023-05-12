How to Watch Air to See the Origin Story of Michael Jordan’s History-Making Brand

Whether you’ve been wearing Air Jordans your whole life or are just a casual fan of the brand, you may want to know how to watch Air online for free to see how Michael Jordan’s historic sneaker line came to be and changed the sports industry forever.

Air is a biographical movie based on the true events of Air Jordan, Michael Jordan’s basketball shoe line that started thanks to a history-making deal negotiation between Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro (played by Matt Damon) and Jordan’s mother, Deloris Jordan (played by Viola Davis.) The film is directed by Ben Affleck, who also plays Nike CEO Phil Knight.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in March 2023, Affleck revealed that his wife, Jennifer Lopez, gave him advice on the Air script. “Oh my God, she’s brilliant,” he said. “She is incredibly knowledgeable about the way fashion evolves through culture as a confluence of music, sports, entertainment and dance. She helped me in talking about the way in which a part of the reason why Jordans [the shoes] were so meaningful is because culture and style in America is 90 percent driven by Black culture.”

So where can Air Jordan fans stream Air? Read on for how to watch Air online for free to see the historic origin story of Air Jordan.

How to watch Air online

Air is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Air online for free

Read on for how to watch Air online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know about the show.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Paramount. and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Air on Amazon Prime Video for free

Who’s in the Air cast?

The Air cast stars Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro, a sports marketing executive who is credited for signing Michael Jordan to his first sneaker deal with Nike, which led to the creation of Air Jordan. The Air cast also includes Ben Affleck as Phil Knight, the CEO of Nike, and Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan, Michael Jordan’s mother. See the full Air cast below.

Matt Damon as Sonny Vaccaro

Ben Affleck as Phil Knight

Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser

Marlon Wayans as George Raveling

Chris Messina as David Falk

Chris Tucker as Howard White

Viola Davis as Deloris Jordan

Matthew Maher as Peter Moore

Julius Tennon as James R. Jordan Sr.

Tom Papa as Stu Inman

Joel Gretsch as John O’Neil

Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler

Barbara Sukowa as Käthe Dassler

Jessica Green as Katrina Sainz

Dan Bucatinsky as Richard

Damian Delano Young as Michael Jordan

Jay Mohr as John Fisher

Al Madrigal as Tim

Michael O’Neill as Joe Dean

Is Michael Jordan in Air?

Is Michael Jordan in Air? The answer is no. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in April 2023, Ben Affleck — who directed Air — explained why Jordan isn’t shown in the movie. (Actor Damian Delano Young does play a young version of Jordan for body shots, however, the character never speaks or shows his face.) “Jordan is too big. He exists above and around the story, but if you ever concretize him, if you ever say, ‘Yes, that’s Michael Jordan,’ we know it’s not, really. It’s fake. I thought if the audience brought everything they thought and remembered about him and what he meant to them to the movie and projected it onto the movie, it worked better,” he said.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck also confirmed that the creators thought Jordan was too “famous” to be played by an actor in Air, which is why the movie decided to not show him altogether. “Michael Jordan is so famous that I truly felt if we ever saw an actor playing it would be hard to get the audience to suspend their disbelief, because, in my opinion, there’s no convincing anybody that someone who isn’t Michael Jordan is Michael Jordan,” he said. “We felt a more interesting way to tell the story would be for him to exist in the ether of the movie. To be talked about by everyone but not seen is somewhat analogous to the experience of celebrities and sports stars in modern life, because most people go their whole lives without ever meeting or seeing their favorite sports star or celebrity in person. So we only see Michael in clips and flashes. We don’t ever fully see him in person because to see him in person would be to put his feet on the ground in a way that the movie doesn’t want to do.”

Affleck also explained why he didn’t show Jordan in Air at the South by Southwest Film & Television Festival in March 2023. “How do you tell a story about Michael Jordan and never see him?” he said. “When you are that person, when you become so much more than a hero or an athlete or even an icon, you start to become an idea to people. You touch them and just start to represent hope and excellence and greatness. You are one of a kind. And there is no way I was ever going to ask an audience to believe that anybody other than Michael Jordan was Michael Jordan.”

He continued, “Which was also out of my own naked self interest, frankly, because I knew it would destroy the movie. You will see him [in archival clips] in the movie, but you will see Michael Jordan as he truly is in his authentic masterful genius which exists for all of us to see. It was a deliberate choice. I thought he was too majestic to have anyone impersonate him and – as I told him – ‘You’re too old to play the part.’”

Air is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s how to watch it for free.

