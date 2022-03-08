Here’s How to Watch the ACM Awards For Free to See Performances by Country’s Biggest Stars

Every year, country music fans are eager to find out how to watch the ACM Awards—and this year has audiences wondering even more now that things are looking different for the famed award show.

This year’s Academy of Country Music Awards—otherwise known as the ACM Awards, for short—is airing live online instead of on broadcast television like years prior. According to Forbes, this marks the first year that a show of this caliber will be livestreamed exclusively. While the viewing format of the show will be different this year, that doesn’t mean that it’ll be lacking in the star-studded appearances and performances from the likes of Dolly Parton, Luke Bryan and many more.

For everything there is to know about how to watch ACM Awards,

including where to stream it, when it airs and more, just keep on reading below.

When are the ACM Awards 2022?

The 2022 ACM Awards are airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, March 7, 2022. This marks the first time in Academy of Country Music Awards history—let alone any major awards show—that an event like this will be aired with the streamer.

How to watch the ACM Awards 2022 online for free

So, how exactly can you watch the ACM Awards online for free? Lucky for you, Prime Video offers a free trial for 30 days, which is more than enough time to stream the ACM Awards at no cost. We’ve included details about signing up for Prime Video’s free trial below, which you can take advantage of even if you’ve signed up before!

When compared to other streaming services, Prime Video’s free trial comes out on top. Unlike Paramount+ and Peacock, which only offer seven-day free trials, Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days—giving you about three weeks longer to enjoy all that the service offers, including the 2022 ACM Awards. Prime Video’s free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But the nicest part about Prime Video’s free trial is that customers may sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime itself costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

If you happen to be a student, Amazon Prime’s free trial is even longer—so we’d recommend signing up if it’s an option for you. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is a whopping six months. After the free trial ends, students can sign up for Student Prime for $6.49 per month, which is half the price of a regular Amazon Prime subscription. Like the main service, Student Prime also comes with a free Prime Video subscription.

In addition to Prime Video, Student Prime includes the same benefits as regular Prime memberships. Those benefits include Prime Delivery, free Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Video accounts. Prime Student also includes other benefits like two free months of Kindle Unlimited, 99 cents per month for Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as 99-cent-per-month subscriptions to Prime Video channels like Showtime, Lifetime, Shudder and History. Other benefits include free food delivery with Grubhub Plus, up to 10 percent off of flights and hotels with Student Universe, one free month of the homework help service Course Hero and a three-month free trial for Calm, a meditation app.

Who is hosting the ACM Awards 2022?

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, or ACM Awards, will be hosted by country icon Dolly Parton. The “Jolene” singer will be joined by reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner, Jimmie Allen and the reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Gabby Barrett, as co-hosts for the night.

Who is performing at the ACM Awards 2022?

This year’s ACM Awards will see performances by some of country music’s biggest superstars, including host Dolly Parton herself with songstress Kelsea Ballerini for a rendition of “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans.” The full list of performers includes Breland, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Carly Pearce and Ashley McByrde, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Chris Young, Eric Church, Gabby Barrett, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis, Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Lady A, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Parmalee & Blanco Brown, Brooke Eden and Walker Hayes.

Who is nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards?

Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood are each nominated for the 2022 ACM Entertainer of the Year Award. Stapleton won the CMA’s equivalent of the award, while Luke Bryan won the ACM’s top prize in 2021 despite not being nominated this time around. Carrie Underwood, who split the ACM Entertainer of the Year award with Thomas Rhett in 2019, is the most recent awardee to be nominated again this year.

Who is nominated at the ACM Awards 2022?

Chris Young has the most nominations out of any artist, with a total of seven nods at this year’s ACM Awards. Miranda Lambert, Walker Hayes, Jordan Davis, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen are among the other top nominees. Aside from solo acts, collaborations also made waves at the 2022 ACM Awards, with Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s “If I Didn’t Love You.” Young and Brown’s “Famous Friends” and Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan’s “Buy Dirt” all nominated for Single of the Year. Keep on reading below for the full list of ACM Award 2022 nominees.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Famous Friends – Chris Young

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown

“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

SONG OF THE YEAR

“7 Summers” – Morgan Wallen

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes

“Knowing You” – Kenny Chesney

“Things A Man Oughta Know” – Lainey Wilson

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)” – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (Off Camera Award)

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan

“Famous Friends” – Chris Young and Kane Brown

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

