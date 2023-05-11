Live Stream: How To Watch The Academy of Country Music Awards Red Carpet

Fashion is always one of the best parts of any awards show, so if you’re excited for the biggest night in country music, you’ll be wanting to know how to watch the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet. We’ve got you.

Established in 1966, the Emmy-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running country music awards show. This year’s show marks its return to Texas since the landmark 50th ACM Awards, which broke a Guinness World Record in 2015 for being the most-attended awards show with more than 70,000 attendees at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Hosted by country music greats Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the 58th ACMs in 2023 will, as always, celebrate country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide. On the glitz and glam side, the official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show will be hosted by Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton, Priscilla Block, BRELAND, and Elaina Smith, with special performances from Dalton Dover, Matt Stell, and Tigirlily Gold.

How to watch the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet

How can you watch the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet? Well, right here of course! StyleCaster will be live-streaming the pre-show right here on the website and YouTube channel.

What time does the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet start?

Before your favorite country artists hit the @ACMawards stage, join us for the #ACMawards Red Carpet Show. It begins at 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT / 4 pm PT.

Who’s performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards?

Here’s a total list of those performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards, including a very special last-minute announcement of Ed Sheeran as he tours the US as part of his Mathematics tour to celebrate his latest album Subtract, which was released on May 5, 2023. It will be the “Shivers” singer’s first time at the ACMs.

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Ed Sheeran

Cody Johnson

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Jo Dee Messina

Dolly Parton

Jelly Roll

Cole Swindell

Keith Urban

The War and Treaty

Lainey Wilson

Bailey Zimmerman

Carly Pearce

Trisha Yearwood

HARDY

Jordan Davis

Brandy Clark

Caylee Hammack

Pillbox Patti

John Osborne

Who are the nominees at the Academy of Country Music Awards?

Here is the full list of nominees at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2023.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Morgan Wallen

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Lainey Wilson

Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Kane Brown

Jordan Davis

Morgan Wallen

Single of the Year

“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

“Thank God” – Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown

“Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

Duo of the Year

Brooks and Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War & Treaty

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

New Male Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

Song of the Year

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

Ashley McBryde Presents Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi

Visual Media of the Year

“HEARTFIRST” – Kelsea Ballerini

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce

Songwriter of the Year

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Producer of the Year

Buddy Cannon

Luke Dick

Jay Joyce

Joey Moi

Jon Randall

Derek Wells

Music Event of the Year

“At the End of a Bar” – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny; Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young; Label: RCA Nashville

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix]” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; Producer: Zach Crowell; Label: Warner Music Nashville

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff; Label: RCA Nashville

“Thinking ‘Bout You” – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter; Producer: Zach Crowell; Label: Broken Bow Records

“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt; Label: Big Loud Records

