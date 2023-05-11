Live Stream: How To Watch The Academy of Country Music Awards Red Carpet

Fashion is always one of the best parts of any awards show, so if you’re excited for the biggest night in country music, you’ll be wanting to know how to watch the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet. We’ve got you.
Established in 1966, the Emmy-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards is the longest-running country music awards show. This year’s show marks its return to Texas since the landmark 50th ACM Awards, which broke a Guinness World Record in 2015 for being the most-attended awards show with more than 70,000 attendees at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Hosted by country music greats Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the 58th ACMs in 2023 will, as always, celebrate country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent and feature unforgettable performances, exclusive collaborations, and unexpected moments that will captivate fans worldwide. On the glitz and glam side, the official ACM Awards Red Carpet Show will be hosted by Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton, Priscilla Block, BRELAND, and Elaina Smith, with special performances from Dalton Dover, Matt Stell, and Tigirlily Gold.
How to watch the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet
How can you watch the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet? Well, right here of course! StyleCaster will be live-streaming the pre-show right here on the website and YouTube channel.
What time does the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet start?
Before your favorite country artists hit the @ACMawards stage, join us for the #ACMawards Red Carpet Show. It begins at 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT / 4 pm PT.
Who’s performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards?
Here’s a total list of those performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards, including a very special last-minute announcement of Ed Sheeran as he tours the US as part of his Mathematics tour to celebrate his latest album Subtract, which was released on May 5, 2023. It will be the “Shivers” singer’s first time at the ACMs.
- Jason Aldean
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Ed Sheeran
- Cody Johnson
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Jo Dee Messina
- Dolly Parton
- Jelly Roll
- Cole Swindell
- Keith Urban
- The War and Treaty
- Lainey Wilson
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Carly Pearce
- Trisha Yearwood
- HARDY
- Jordan Davis
- Brandy Clark
- Caylee Hammack
- Pillbox Patti
- John Osborne
Who are the nominees at the Academy of Country Music Awards?
Here is the full list of nominees at the Academy of Country Music Awards 2023.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Morgan Wallen
Female Artist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Lainey Wilson
Carly Pearce
Kelsea Ballerini
Male Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Kane Brown
Jordan Davis
Morgan Wallen
Single of the Year
“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson
“Never Wanted to be That Girl” – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
“Thank God” – Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown
“Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
Duo of the Year
Brooks and Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War & Treaty
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters
New Male Artist of the Year
Zach Bryan
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
Song of the Year
“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson
“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton
Album of the Year
Ashley McBryde Presents Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Mr. Saturday Night – Jon Pardi
Visual Media of the Year
“HEARTFIRST” – Kelsea Ballerini
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
“What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce
Songwriter of the Year
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Producer of the Year
Buddy Cannon
Luke Dick
Jay Joyce
Joey Moi
Jon Randall
Derek Wells
Music Event of the Year
“At the End of a Bar” – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny; Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young; Label: RCA Nashville
“She Had Me at Heads Carolina [Remix]” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; Producer: Zach Crowell; Label: Warner Music Nashville
“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff; Label: RCA Nashville
“Thinking ‘Bout You” – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter; Producer: Zach Crowell; Label: Broken Bow Records
“wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson; Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt; Label: Big Loud Records
