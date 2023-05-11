How to Watch the ACM Awards 2023 Live to See Dolly Parton & Garth Brooks as Hosts

Country music’s biggest night is here, and you’re wondering how to watch the ACM Awards 2023 live online for free, we have the secret to stream this year’s show—and for no cost.

The Academy of Country Music Awards—also known as the ACM Awards—started in 1966 as the first major country music awards show honoring the industry’s biggest accomplishments from the previous year. The show—whose signature “hat” trophy was created in 1968 before it was modernized in 2003—was first televised in 1972. Since then, the ACM Awards have become a staple of the country music industry, with hundreds of artists recognized over the years, including Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks and Keith Urban.

So where can country music fans stream the ACM Awards this year? Read on for how to watch the ACM Awards 2023 live online for free to not miss country music’s biggest night.

When do the ACM Awards 2023 air?

The ACM Awards 2023 air on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch the ACM Awards 2023 live online

The ACM Awards 2023 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch the ACM Awards 2023 live online for free

Read on for how to watch the ACM Awards 2023 live online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know about the show.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Paramount. and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching the ACM Awards 2023 on Amazon Prime Video for free

Who are the ACM Awards 2023 hosts?

The ACM Awards 2023 hosts are Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. Parton has won 13 ACM Awards, while Brooks has won 20 ACM Awards. In an interview with Variety in May 2023, Parton and Brooks explained why they don’t think of themselves as big stars.

“Well, I think that everybody else knows we’re bigger stars than we do,” Parton said, “because we look at it like work, and think about how lucky we are. I think we’re too humble and grateful for that, and I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve lasted so long. We love the music. But I’ve always admired and respected how he not only sings and performs, but how he does his business. He is one of the most brilliant marketing people in the world. And I’ve gotten some good hints from him about my own career. But I really don’t think either of us have ever had a big head. I’ve got big hair, but not that.”

Though Brooks and Parton have been working in the music industry for decades, the two also confessed to Variety that they didn’t really get to know each other until the ACMs. “You’re dead on. You understand the life of artists — that we really don’t know each other,” Brooks said. “But if you just think you can only love a person so much, and then you get to meet ’em and spend time with them — I’ll say the same thing about James Taylor — how can you love somebody more that you already worshipped? But then it happens. This has been a really fun collaboration.”

Parton added, “Well, I’ve always admired and loved him too, so this is just some icing on a really good cake that we’re getting to have. And I like icing.”

Brooks and Parton also confirmed to Variety that the their hosting job for the ACM Awards 2023 will not include a duet between them. “They wanted to do something (with her) up front and I said, ‘Look, man, the moment of the show, for me, is Dolly Parton closing the show with the song off her new rock album,'” Brooks said. “And so my thing is, anything that she does performance-wise before that — this is just my thought — takes away from that. So I just want the anticipation of just what’s waiting when quite arguably the greatest female in country music history is gonna take the stage to close the show.”

Parton, however, had a different story. “Now, you wanna know the real truth?” she said. “Trisha [Yearwood], his wife, is not gonna let me sing a duet with him, and I don’t want to have to kick her butt, because I’d have to get on a ladder to do it, but she could whoop me good. So I think it’s more that. But anyway, he is generous like that. He is wanting me to have my moment. But I don’t think Trisha would let it happen, do you?”

Brooks added, “Oh my God, Trisha. The only butt she’d kick is mine, to get in my place, so she could sing with you. That would be it.”

Who are the ACM Awards 2023 performers?

The ACM Awards 2023 performers include more than a dozen artists both in and outside of the country music genre. Singer Morgan Wallen was originally set to perform, however, he had to cancel after he was placed on vocal rest by doctors. “I’m just gonna go ahead and get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday. After taking 10 days of vocal rest I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible,” he said in an Instagram video in May 2023. “So I went in and go scoped yesterday and they told me that I re-injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma.”

See the full list of ACM Awards 2023 performers below.

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Hardy

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Miranda Lambert — “Carousel”

Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, John Osborne — “Bonfire at Tina’s”

Dolly Parton

Carly Pearce, Trisha Yearwood

Ed Sheeran

Cole Swindell, Jo Dee Messina — “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

The War and Treaty

Keith Urban

Hailey Whitters

Lainey Wilson

Bailey Zimmerman

