Here’s How to Watch ‘Abbott Elementary’ Live For Free to See Quinta Brunson’s Emmy-Winning Show

If you’re wondering how to watch Abbott Elementary live online for free, you’re not the only one. Since it won three Emmys in 2022 (including for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for creator Quinta Brunson), Abbott Elementary has only become more and more popular.

Abbott Elementary, which premiered on ABC in December 2021, is a mockumentary sitcom following the teachers at Willard R. Abbott Elementary, a predominantly Black public school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Most teachers don’t last more than two years. Brunson, who also executive produces Abbott Elementary, plays Janine Teagues, a second grade teacher and one of the few teachers who made it past one year. Janine works with history teacher Jacob Hill, kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard, second grade teacher Melissa Schemmenti and principal Ava Coleman.

“I wanted it to go where people weren’t going,”Brunson told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 about why she wanted Abbott Elementary to air on network TV instead of a streaming service. “I studied marketing; you can either create a new market, or you keep playing in the market that exists. The streaming and cable space felt overrun, honestly. Abbott wasn’t necessarily gritty or dark—I had no interest in making it gritty and dark.” Brunson also told the magazine about how the inspiration for Abbott Elementary came from her own mother, who worked as a teacher for years.

“I grew up with my mom as a teacher for years. I went to school where she taught, so I spent a lot of time with her in the mornings and after school—just fully entrenched in the school life,” she said. “When I moved out to L.A., I would go back to [visit] this setting that I knew so well. I [started] looking at it with a different eye. The familiarity of it pops out to you a little more. Like, I remember this feeling. I remember the smell. And I watched my mom’s co-workers pop in and out. I noticed how my mom always kept a certain crop of co-workers around her.” She continued, “Her relationship with the principal was always unique; the custodian always played a vital role in my life, because I was a kid who would stay at school until 5 o’clock in the afternoon. I love workplace comedies very much, they are just my favorite things in the world. I saw all the characters so easily, it was just so fully formed to me. My knowledge of this world [came] in handy.”

So where can fans stream Abbott Elementary? Read on for how to watch Abbott Elementary live online for free to see the new season of the Emmy-winning comedy.

When does Abbott Elementary air?

Abbott Elementary season 2 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

How to watch Abbott Elementary live online

How can fans watch Abbott Elementary live online? Abbott Elementary airs on ABC, which is available to stream on services like Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV. Fubo TV costs $64.99 per month, while Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month and also comes with free subscriptions to Disney Plus (a value of $7.99 per month) and ESPN Plus (a value of $6.99 per month.) Abbott Elementary is also available to stream on Hulu, which costs $6.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $12.99 per month for its ad-free plan, the day after it airs.

Hulu also offers a student discount for $1.99 per month for its ad-supported plan (which saves users $5 per month or $60 per year.) Users can also subscribe to The Disney Bundle, which includes Hulu’s ad-supported plan, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month. The bundle saves users about $8 per month from subscribing to each service individually.

How to watch Abbott Elementary live online for free

How can one watch Abbott Elementary live online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Abbott Elemetnary season 2 for little to no cost.

The best way to watch Abbott Elementary online for free is with Fubo TV’s free trial. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial. Along with ABC, Fubo TV offers more than 100 channels, including NBC, CNN and CBS, at least 250 hour of DVR and a streaming library with hundreds of hours of TV shows and movies. After the free trial ends, Fubo TV costs $69.99 per month, so be sure to cancel it before you’re charged.

Hulu is the most affordable option to watch Abbott Elementary if you can wait a day. The service offers a seven-day free trial and upload new episodes of ABC shows, including Abbott Elementary, less than 24 hours after they air live. Though you can’t watch episodes live (unless you subscribe to Hulu+ With Live TV), Hulu—which offers more than 1650 TV shows and 2,500 movies along with Abbott Elementary—starts at $6.99 per month for its basic subscription with ads. It’s ad-fee plan costs $12.99 per month. Both plans come with a 30-day free trial, so users can test it out before committing to a subscription.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), there is another free option. For a limited time, customers with unlimited plans, such as Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited, have access to Verizon’s complimentary The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. Disney+ and ESPN are nice, but Hulu is the real reward here to watch Abbott Elementary online for free. So how do you claim your free Hulu subscription? Well, Verizon has a FAQ here that explains the steps a Verizon customer needs to take to access Disney+ for free, but here’s the gist: Go to My Verizon site or the My Verizon App. In the app, go to the Plans & Devices page and click Explore Adds. On the site, choose Account on the top menu and click Add Ons & Apps. There, customers will be able to choose The Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN. After choosing the bundle, click Get It Now. Enter the email address you want to use for your subscriptions, check your email for confirmation and voila.

Who’s in the Abbott Elementary cast?

The Abbott Elementary cast includes Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Brunson is also a creator and executive producer for Abbott Elementary and won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series in 2022. Ralph won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Abbott Elementary airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

