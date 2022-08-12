Here’s How to Watch ‘A League of Their Own’ For Free to See the New Show Based on the ’90s Classic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you loved the original movie, you may want to know how to watch A League of Their Own online for free to see the TV remake of the ’90s classic comedy.

A League of Their Own is a TV adaptation of the 1992 movie of the same name. The movie, which was a critical and commercial success grossing more than $132.4 million worldwide, followed two sisters who join the first professional baseball league and struggle to help it succeed amid their growing rivalry. The film is a fictional account of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was founded in 1943 amid World War II, the same time period A League of Their Own is set.

The A League of Their Own TV show has the same title of the original movie and is based around the same women’s baseball team, the Rockford Peaches, however, the series features new characters and storylines. “A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both inside the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and outside of it,” a the official description of the show reads. Broad City creator Abbi Jacobson stars in and executive produces A League of Their Own, which also stars actors like The Good Place‘s D’Arcy Carden and A Journal For Jordan‘s Chanté Adams.

So where can viewers stream A League of Their Own? Read on for how to watch A League of Their Own online for free to see the fresh TV remake of the classic ’90s movie about one of the first women’s baseball teams.

When does A League of Their Own come out?

A League of Their Own premieres on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, 2022, at 12:01 a.m. PT / 3:01 a.m. ET.

How to watch A League of Their Own online

A League of Their Own is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Prime Video comes for free with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch A League of Their Own online for free

Read on for how to watch A League of Their Own online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know about the show.

Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount+ and Peacock, which offer just seven-day free trials, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Amazon Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, Amazon Prime Video comes free with Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching A League of Their Own on Amazon Prime Video for free

If you’re a student, the Amazon Prime’s free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. After the free trial ends, students can sign up for Amazon Prime for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price fo the regular subscription. Like Amazon Prime, Student Prime also comes with a free Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Prime Student is Amazon Prime for students, and includes the same benefits as Prime memberships. Those benefits include Prime Delivery (which includes free one-day delivery, free same-day delivery and free two-hour grocery delivery), as well as free Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Video accounts. Prime Student also includes other benefits like two free months of Kindle Unlimited, 99 cents per month for Amazon Music Unlimited, as well as 99-cent-per-month subscriptions to Prime Video channels like Showtime, Lifetime, Shudder and History. Other benefits include free food delivery with Grubhub+, up to 10 percent off of flights and hotels with Student Universe, one free month of Course Hero, a homework help service, and three free months of Calm, a meditation app.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Student’s free trial.

Visit Prime Student’s website Click “Try Prime Student“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching A League of Their Own on Amazon Prime Video for free

How many episodes is A League of Their Own?

A League of Their Own season 1 has eight episodes.

Who is in the A League of Their Own cast?

The A League of Their Own cast includes Abbi Jacobson in the lead role of Carson Shaw. Jacobson is also an executive producer and creator of the series. Other A League of Their Own cast members include Chanté Adams as Max, D’Arcy Carden as Greta, and Roberta Colindrez as Lupe. Rosie O’Donnell, who starred in the 1992 A League of Their Own movie, makes a cameo in the TV show as the character Vi. See the full A League of Their Own cast below.

Abbi Jacobson as Carson Shaw

Chanté Adams as Max

D’Arcy Carden as Greta

Roberta Colindrez as Lupe

Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance

Kelly McCormack as Jess

Priscilla Delgado as Esti González

Nick Offerman as Casey “Dove” Porter

Melanie Field as Jo Deluca

Molly Ephraim as Maybelle Fox

Kate Berlant as Shirley Cohen

Patrick J. Adams as Charlie

Patrice Covington as Gracie

Lea Robinson as Bertie Hart

Andia Winslow as Esther

Rae Gray as Terri

Lil Frex as Ana

Nat Faxon as Marshall

Kevin Dunn as Morris Baker

Marquise Vilsón as Red Wright

Marinda Anderson as Leah

Don Fanelli as Alan Baker

Nancy Lenehan as Vivienne Hughes

Saidah Ekulona as Toni Chapman

Kendall Johnson as Gary

Alex Désert as Edgar

Rosie O’Donnell as Vi

A League of Their Own is available to stream on Prime Video. Here’s how to watch it for free.

