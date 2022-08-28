Here’s How to Watch ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’ to See if Your Fave Couples Are Still Together

If you’ve been wondering where the 90 Day Fiancé couples you love (and love to hate) are now, you may want to know how to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After live—and for a deal.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After is a spinoff of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, follows couples who have applied for for or received a K-1 visa, which are available to foreign fiancés of United States citizens and gives them 90 days to marry each other. The series premiered in 2014 and has since run for more than nine seasons. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After follows couples from 90 Day Fiancé after their marriage.

In an interview with Awards Daily, 90 Day Fiancé executive producer Matt Sharp explained how the franchise is different from any other dating show on TV. “If you’re falling in love with someone in Brazil, it takes a lot to get there and a lot of barriers,” he said. “The heartbeat of the show is about love. This shows the incredible lengths people go to find the one.” He continued, “We feel like this is the most diverse show on television. We’re super proud of the casting process. We know Americans are falling in love with foreigners. This is a new frontier. Americans are saying, ‘I can have a relationship with someone halfway around the world.’ Their stories are authentic.”

Despite the cultural differences between the U.S. and the foreign fiancés’ countries, Sharp explained that he doesn’t look at 90 Day Fiancé as a political show. “I’ve never thought about it as a political show. In Season 9, the show is a reflection of what’s going on in the world and in America. We just wanted to tell stories about couples in love. This was our first season emerging from the pandemic. They’re dealing with a lot of the same hardships through the lens of love,” he said. He continued, “One of the really interesting takeaways is the gender roles and expectations. In some countries, they’re different than ours and you question, ‘How is this gonna play out? We’re not used to these roles.’ The scope and scale of the show is so informative.”

He also explained why he thinks 90 Day Fiancé is so popular with audiences across the world. “First and foremost, this was an unseen world. Technology allowed us to open it up in a different way. Also, no one had covered love like this. It’s an authentic journey. And we’re in the front row,” he said. “It’s so rewarding when you see someone take a leap of faith and it works out.”

So where can fans stream 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Here’s how to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After live and for deal to see which couples are still together and going strong.

When does 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 air?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After airs on TLC, which is available to stream on Sling TV, Philo TV, Hulu+ With Live TV and Fubo TV. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After is also available to stream on Discovery Plus.Read on for how to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After with each service and how much they each cost.

Sling TV offers three plans: Sling Orange, which is suited for college sports and families; Sling Blue, which is suited for professional sports and news; and Sling Orange & Blue, which includes both plans. To watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, however, viewers will need to subscribe to either Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue, as those are the plans that include TLC.

Sling Orange and Sling Blue each cost $35 per month, while Sling Orange & Blue costs $50 per month and includes a combination package of both plans. However, Sling has a current deal where new subscribers can sign up for any plan for 50 percent off their first month, which cuts the price of Sling Orange and Sling Blue to $17.50 and Sling Orange & Blue to $25 for a new subscriber’s first month. The deal makes Sling the cheapest live TV streaming service on the market right now. Sling TV also has a current add-on promotion where new subscribers can receive one month of Showtime, Starz and EPIX for free. The promotion saves users $24 from subscribing to Showtime ($10 per month), Starz ($9 per month) and EPIX ($5 per month) as add-ons without the deal.

Sling Orange & Blue offers 47 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Blue offers 41 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices. Sling Orange offers 31 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on one device. All Sling TV plans also include more than 10,000 hours of on-demand shows, movies and other content.

Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $25 per month after the trial ends. Philo TV also offers seven-day free trials for its add-on channel packages: Movies & More (Cinémoi, HDNet Movies, MGM HD, Reelz and Sony Movies); Epix (Epix, Epix Hits and Epix2); and Starz (Starz, Starz Encore and Starz Kids & Family). After the trials end, subscribers can add various channel packages for between $3 to $9 per month. Movies & More (Cinémoi, HDNet Movies, MGM HD, Reelz and Sony Movies) costs $3 per month; Epix (Epix, Epix Hits and Epix2) costs $6 per month; and Starz (Starz, Starz Encore and Starz Kids & Family) cost $9 per month.

Philo offers 64 channels, including TLC to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, as well as a DVR service that allows subscribers to record an unlimited amount of live or upcoming content and save it for up to 12 months. Philo also allows subscribers to stream on up to three devices at the same time, and create up to 10 profiles per account.

Discovery Plus offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $4.99 per month and an ad-free plan for $6.99 per month. Discovery Plus also offers a student plan, which costs $2.99 per month and comes with a seven-day free trial. Discovery Plus also includes original features like Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed, Love Off the Grid, Naked and Afraid of Love, Queen of Meth, The Haunted Museum, Selling the Hamptons, Kendra Sells Hollywood and Million Dollar Wheels, as well as access to more than 70,000 episodes of shows from CNN, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, Magnolia Network, OWN and more. Discovery Plus also allows users to access a 24/7 stream of shows like90 Day Fiancé, House Hunters, Chopped and Fixer Upper.

Hulu+ With Live TV costs $69.99 per month and also comes with free subscriptions to Disney Plus (a value of $7.99 per month) and ESPN Plus (a value of $6.99 per month). Hulu+ With Live TV also comes with more than 75 channels, including TLC to watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. Hulu+ With Live TV also includes access to Hulu’s streaming library of thousands of TV shows and movies, including Hulu originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, The Dropout, Little Fires Everywhere, Normal People and The Great. Other Hulu+ With Live TV features include the ability to stream on two screens at the same time, and an unlimited DVR service that saves live TV recordings for up to nine months and allows users to fast-forward to their favorite parts.

Fubo TV offers seven-day free trials for its Starter, Pro and Elite plans. Fubo’s Starter plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 250 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time. The Pro plan includes 116 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 210 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time.

Fubo starts at $64.99 per month for its Starter plan. The next level up is the Pro plan, which costs $69.99 per month. The final level is the Elite plan, which includes $79.99 per month. Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which does not offer a free trial, costs $33 per month and includes 34 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to three screens at the same time.

Who are the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 7 couples?

There are seven couples on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. See below for the list of couples and where they’re each from.

Kimberly Menzies (U.S.) & Usman Umar (Nigeria)

Jovi Dufren (U.S.) & Yara Zaya (Ukraine)

Angela Deem (U.S.) & Michael Ilesanmi (Nigeria)

Elizabeth Potthast Castravet (U.S.) & Andrei Castravet (Moldova)

Jenny Slatten (U.S.) & Sumit Singh (India)

Ed “Big Ed” Brown (U.S.) & Liz Woods (U.S.)

Bilal Hazziez (U.S.) & Shaeeda Sween (Trinidad and Tobago)

