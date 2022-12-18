Here’s How to Watch ‘1923’ For Free to See the ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff With Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, you may want to know how to watch 1923 online for free to see the spinoff continuing the Dutton family history.

1923, which premiered on December 18, 2022, is a spinoff of Yellowstone and a sequel to 1883, the first Yellowstone spinoff that followed James Dutton and Margaret Dutton, the great-grandfather and great-grandmother of John Dutton III, as they left Tennessee post-Civil War and journeyed to Montana where they established what would eventually become the Yellowstone Ranch. 1923 stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob Dutton (James Dutton’s brother) and Cara Dutton, respectively, as they experience hardships from the Western Expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression while running the Yellowstone Ranch.

Ford and Mirren also told People in December 2022 about why they wanted to be a part of 1923 and the Yellowstone universe. “The writing and the ambition of the piece that’s evident from the scope and scale of it, [drew me to the role],” Ford said. “And the precision of his language and dialogue, and the character.” Mirren added, “To be a part of something that is so exciting within the American sort of entertainment world, but also to be a part of something that is investigating American history in this particular way [is great]. You can’t do it in two hours, you know, it’s great to have that great sprawl, and I just thought earlier on, it’s like a big Russian novel. It’s like War and Peace, you know, that real sense of an enormous arc of history. And to be a character within that, it’s very exciting.”

So where can fans stream 1923? Read on for how to watch 1923 online for free to see the Yellowstone spinoff about John Dutton’s ancestors.

When do 1923 episodes come out?

New 1923 episodes come out Sundays at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT on Paramount Plus.

How to watch 1923 online

1923 is available to Paramount Plus, which offers two plans: ad-supported Essential Plan and an ad-free Premium Plan. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month, while the Premium plan costs $9.99 per month. Paramount Plus also offers two yearly plans: The Essential plan costs $49.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $10 from the monthly price) and the Premium plan costs $99.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $20 from the monthly price.)

Paramount Plus also has a current deal where users can subscribe for 50 percent off—yes 50 percent off!—of Paramount Plus’ Essential Plan or Premium Plan‘s yearly plans. With the deal, which is available to new and returning customers, the Essential plan costs $24.99 for one year (a sacvings of $24.99), and the Premium plan costs $49.99 for one year (a savings of $49.99). The deal ends on January 2, 2023, so be sure to sign up for it before it ends. See step-by-step details on how to subscribe to Paramount Plus’ 50-percent-off deal below.

Visit Paramount Plus’ website Click “Redeem Now” Click “Annual” and select the Essential plan for $24.99 for one year or the Premium plan for $49.99 for one year Enter your information and payment method Start watching with Paramount Plus’ 50-percent-off deal.

Paramount Plus’ Premium plan is also available as a channel on Amazon Prime Video for $9.99 per month. To subscribe to the channel, fans will need to have Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want Amazon Prime Video can also subscribe for $8.99 per month. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial that comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

How to watch 1923 online for free

How can fans watch 1923 online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream the Yellowstone spinoff at no cost.

The best way to watch 1923 online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial. Along with 1923, Paramount Plus, CBS’ exclusive streaming service, 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. Read on how for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used your Paramount Plus free trial, fans can also watch 1923 online for free with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video. To score the free trial, users need to first sign up for Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial, which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as Prime Music and Prime Delivery (a.k.a. free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping.) after the Paramount Plus free trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials ad-supported plan or $9.99 per month for its no-ads Premium plan Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial with Amazon Prime.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus website Click “Start your free trials” Sign into your Amazon account Start your seven-day free trial with the ad-free Premium plan, which costs $9.99 per month after the trial ends Start watching 1923 for free

If you’re a T-Mobile or Sprint customer (or know someone who is), both phone plans offer free Paramount Plus subscriptions with their postpaid wireless and home internet plans. The subscription lasts for 12 months and is for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported, Essential plan. The deal won’t last long, however, so it’s best to sign up now. Click here for T-Mobile and Sprint’s FAQ on how to sign up for a free Paramount Plus subscription.

How many episodes is 1923?

1923 season one is eight episodes.

Who’s in the 1923 cast?

The 1923 cast includes Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and the brother of James Dutton (Tim McGraw), the main character of 1883. The 1923 cast also includes Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, Jacob’s wife and the matriarch of the ranch. See below for the full 1923 cast.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr.

Marley Shelton as Emma Dutton

Brian Geraghty as Zane

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra

Jacques Schembri as Jimmy Cricket

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Jennifer Ehle as Sister Mary

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

Peter Stormare as Lucca

Tim Dekay as Bob Strafford

Amelia Rico as Issaxche

In an interview with People in December 2022, Ford opened up about what it was like to reunite with Mirren after starring together in the 1986 movie The Mosquito Coast. “I admire her work and her person [now], and I have all the same degree of admiration for her as I did then,” he said. “She’s wonderful, she’s just a lovely person, and so it’s been both a professional pleasure and a personal pleasure working with her again.” Mirren added, “When we first worked together, he was a huge movie star and I was like nobody. I was very intimidated, very intimidated. But also, I learned a lot from him because I hadn’t done a lot. I’d done a lot of theater at that point, I hadn’t done a lot of movies. So I watched him, and he taught me a great deal about film acting that to this day [that] I’m still using.”

Ford and Mirren also told The Hollywood Reporter why they wanted to work with Taylor Sheridan, the creator of 1923 and the Yellowstone universe. “He’s an incredible horseman. He’s a genuine athlete, and that’s something you might not expect to find in such a talented writer and intellectual thinker,” Ford said. Mirren added, “He’s fabulously hands-off. He presents the script, and it’s so extraordinary that you don’t want to change a word. You want to do it exactly as it’s written because it’s written with incredible precision but without being labored. To be able to be a part of a franchise in a world that is so singular on American television is very exciting. There’s nothing else quite like it.”

Marley Shelton, who plays Emma Dutton, also told the magazine about what Sheridan is like as a showrunner. “Taylor’s reputation precedes him. He’s such a talented and brilliant writer, director and producer, and what he’s created with these characters in this world is so expansive and epic. How he manages to flesh out this many characters and tell a balanced story is mind-boggling. He invited us all to go to Cowboy Camp before we started shooting, while we were in pre-production. All of us castmembers were invited to Montana for two weeks to ride horses, and we learned how to drive and rope cattle. I had to learn how to drive a buggy. Not only did he want us to familiarize ourselves with ranch life as a way to let it seep into our pores but also as a way for us to bond with one another and feel like we were a part of something special — and we are,” she said.

Will there be a 1923 season 2?

Will there be a 1923 season 2? Deadline confirmed in October 2022 that 1923 will consist of two seasons. Both seasons will have eight episodes each and star Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. In an interview with The New York Times in 2022, Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone, revealed that he’s open to more Yellowstone spinoffs after 1883, 1923 and 666. “I don’t limit myself. I’m drawn to the sparseness of the West because that’s where I’ve spent most of my life. I lived in New York for a while. I enjoyed my time there, but I would be an outsider writing about it. I like being outdoors,” he said. “I really like using the camera as a paintbrush, and I just find it’s so rare that you get to see the vastness of this nation. For the time being, that’s what fascinates me the most.”

Though he’s open to more Yellowstone spinoffs, Sheridan told The New York Times that he’s written the ending for Yellowstone and plans for the series to end with season six. “Well, I know how it ends. I’m writing to that ending. There’s only so much hovering one can do before the story starts to lose its locomotion; you can’t put it in neutral just because it’s successful. It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you’re not going to see nine seasons of it. No way,” he said. He continued, “You can’t walk in circles, waiting to get there, because the show will stagnate. So, you have to keep moving forward, and there have to be consequences in the world, and there has to be an evolution toward a conclusion. Can that be another two seasons beyond this? It could.” The interview also hinted season 6 will be the final season of Yellowstone.

1923 is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

