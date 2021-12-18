Here’s How to Watch ‘1883’ For Free to See the ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff With Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

If you’re a fan of Yellowstone, you may want to know how to watch 1883 online for free to see Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and more as some of the first Duttons.

1883 is a spinoff of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, a Western drama that follows the Dutton family, the owner of the largest ranch in Montana. The show—which premiered in 2018 and has run for more than four seasons—follows the Duttons’ family drama, and the conflicts that arise with their cattle ranch, which borders a Native reservation, and the land developers who want their property.

1883, a prequel of Yellowstone, tells the origin story of the Dutton family and sees James and Margaret Dutton (played by real-life couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) embark on their wild journey west from Texas to Montana through the Great Plains. The show also stars Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, a man who helps guide the Duttons from Texas to Montana, despite the gunfight and danger that meet the family in between.

“It’s been incredible to do scenes together and to watch [Hill] work,” McGraw told People about working with his wife on 1883. “We had this scene where she has to slap me. I was expecting a finger slap but it was a paw to the jaw. There was 25 years of pent-up aggression going on!”

Read on for how to watch 1883 online for free to stream the Yellowstone spinoff that seems just as dramatic as the original series.

When does 1883 come out?

1883 premieres on December 19, 2021, on Paramount Plus with the first two episodes.

When does 1883 air?

New episodes of 1883 are uploaded on Sundays on Paramount Plus.

How to watch 1883 online

1883 is available to stream on Paramount Plus, which offers two plans: Paramount+ Essential, an ad-supported plan for $4.99 per month; and Paramount+ Premium, an ad-free plan for $9.99 per month.

How to watch 1883 online for free

Here’s how to watch 1883 online for free to see the Yellowstone spinoff with Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliot.

The best way to watch 1883 online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch 1883 at no cost. Along with 1883, Paramount Plus, CBS’ exclusive streaming service, 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free plan. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. Read on how for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used your Paramount Plus free trial, fans can also watch 1883 online for free with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video. To score the free trial, users need to first sign up for Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial, which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as Prime Music and Prime Delivery (a.k.a. free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping.) after the Paramount Plus free trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials ad-supported plan or $9.99 per month for its no-ads Premium plan Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial with Amazon Prime.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus website Click “Start your free trials” Sign into your Amazon account Choose your plan: The Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month after a seven-day free trial or the Premium plan for $9.99 per month after a seven-day free trial Start watching 1883 for free

How many episodes is 1883?

There are 10 episodes in 1883.

Who is in the 1883 cast?

The 1883 cast includes Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, and married couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James Dutton and Margaret Dutton. See the full 1883 cast below.

Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan

Tim McGraw as James Dutton

Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton

Isabel May as Elsa Dutton

LaMonica Garrett as Thomas

Audie Rick as John Dutton

Marc Rissmann as Josef

Eric Nelsen as Ennis

James Landry Hébert as Wade

1883 is available to stream on Paramount Plus.

