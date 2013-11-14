How To Wash Leather Pants: Designer Marissa Webb Shares Her ‘Secret Recipe’

We don’t know about you, but around here, we’re kinda obsessed with leather pants in all their various forms. Skin-tight, slouchy, 5-pocket, we love them all. However, caring for them can be—pardon our French—kind of a bitch. Luckily, designer Marissa Webb has created her own unique “secret recipe” to ensure that leather pants keep their great shape no matter how many times you rock ’em.

Webb is no stranger to leather—the former J. Crew designer launched her own line last year and quckly has becmome known for her covetable leather pants, which are a bit of an investment but will definitely stand the test of time with proper care. Read on for her three-tiered secret recipe on how to wash leather pants to keep them looking sharp for years to come.

For the lazy girl:

After wearing your leather pants, throw them into the dryer on high heat for at least a full cycle. This will pull them back to form, although not fully.

For the semi-committed girl:

Run your leather pants under warm water after wear, then toss into the dryer until fully dry

For the fully dedicated girl:

After a few wears, soak your leather pants fully in warm water until they’re completely saturated. Don’t let them sit in the water, just fully saturate. Then, toss them into the dryer on high heat until completely dry.

This method will pull the leather back in for a nice snug fit, reduce some of the shine for a slightly matte finish, and also add a subtle texture. “I put my leather pants through this process after about 3 to 4 wears,” said Webb. “Any time I think they need a little ‘lift.’

Want more tricks like this? Check out our guide that features 101 tips on how to care for everything in your closet and our 101 Fashion Tips and Tricks Every Girl Should Know.