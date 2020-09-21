How To Use Widgets On iOS 14 To Make Your Home Screen Aesthetic AF

If you’ve been seeing people humble-brag about their super-cute iPhone home screens on Instagram and Tik Tok lately, you’re likely wondering how to make and use Widgets on iOS 14. Or, if you haven’t updated your phone and don’t have the new software yet, you might not even know what I’m talking about—let me fill you in. With the newest software update, Apple is giving users the opportunity to customize their iPhone home screens like never before, and the whole thing is very Pinterest meets MySpace, in the best way possible.

What’s the point of the new Widgets, you ask? Well, it’s half aesthetics and half purpose. If you choose to implement Widgets that correlate with your apps, they can offer easier access to your Calendar, your Notes, Reminders et cetera. Or, you can do what myself and so many others are doing and use Widgets as an opportunity to fill your home screen with cute quotes and graphics. It’s truly up to you! Either way, the setup process is the same, so I’m here to walk you through it so you can create the ~home screen of your dreams~, something you probably didn’t even realize you wanted.

First things first, how to get the Widgets. You’ll need to head over to the App Store and download a free app called Widgetsmith. After that, open the app and you’ll see the option to create Small, Medium and Large Widgets. A Small Widget is the size of four normal app icons arranged in a square, a Medium is the size of eight icons in two rows of four, and a Large Widget covers roughly half of the phone’s home screen. You can see a few Medium Widgets I made below.

Let’s use a Medium Widget as our example. Click Add Medium Widget and a Default Widget will be created. When you click it, you’ll have the option to choose what it displays. Select the date, the time, the forecast or whatever you’d like your Widget to represent. From there, you can customize the Widget’s font and colors to make it look nice.

Or, you can select the Custom option and upload a photo to serve as your Widget, and that’s how you get your aesthetic on point. I went to my Instagram Bookmarks and Pinterest Boards and saved a bunch of cute photos and quotes to make some pretty Small Widgets, and once I was done, I returned to my home screen to set them up.

To set up your Widgets on your home screen, hold your finger over any app until the option to Edit Home Screen comes up. Then, select the + button on the left corner of the screen, and you’ll be brought to a Widget search bar. You can add any of the phone’s standard Widgets, or scroll all the way down and select Widgetsmith to get access to all the cute options you created. Choose to add a Small, Medium or Large Widget and one will appear.

If it’s not the Widget you want, simply tap it and you’ll have the option to switch it to any of the other Widgetsmith options you created. Then, play around for a little while to get your home screen looking the way you want. It will take some trial and error, but the results are so worth it!

Another important thing to note—if you don’t want to have all your apps on your home screen, you can now move them to your App Library, a section of the phone you can get to by swiping all the way left on your home screen. You can access all your apps from there, even if they aren’t on your new, aesthetic AF home screen. Convenient!

Of course, your home screen doesn’t have to be as chaotic as mine. I get that for some people, that’s just too much going on! You can use the new Widgets to create a colorful, crazy collage like I did, or use them to simplify your screen for a more minimalist look. The choice is yours, and I’m kind of thrilled Apple is giving us these design options to get creative with. You don’t have to implement Widgets just because you’ve downloaded iOS 14, of course, but I’m Team Widgets for sure!