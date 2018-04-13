6 Easy Ways to Revamp Your Home for Spring

Ah, spring—the season that makes us want to purge all our pilled, misshapen sweaters and old tights, break out our sundresses and sandals, and overhaul our apartments. It can be an expensive time, but it feels wrong not to follow rituals like this that help our bodies and living spaces reflect the sunnier weather. Plus, it all just puts us in a damn good mood. Who wants to come home to a living room that reminds you of the last five months you spent hibernating and not leaving the house? It’s time to lighten and brighten from the outside in.

But back to the aforementioned catch: makeovers are costly, whether they’re for your kitchen or your closet. That’s why it pays to be smart about every change you make, because the smallest swaps can make for the most major improvements in atmosphere. Tuck away that dark gray cashmere throw until next November, and instead drape a pop of color over your couch or bed. Rethink any photos or art that may be adding a claustrophobic, overly serious vibe to a room and consider trying an accent wall of floral removable wallpaper or a few fresh prints that will energize the whole space.

Ready to spring-ify your home, sans stress? Click through the slideshow for the best ideas and shoppable finds that will make it a total breeze.