6 Easy Ways to Revamp Your Home for Spring

6 Easy Ways to Revamp Your Home for Spring

Kristen Bousquet
6 Easy Ways to Revamp Your Home for Spring
Ah, spring—the season that makes us want to purge all our pilled, misshapen sweaters and old tights, break out our sundresses and sandals, and overhaul our apartments. It can be an expensive time, but it feels wrong not to follow rituals like this that help our bodies and living spaces reflect the sunnier weather. Plus, it all just puts us in a damn good mood. Who wants to come home to a living room that reminds you of the last five months you spent hibernating and not leaving the house? It’s time to lighten and brighten from the outside in.

But back to the aforementioned catch: makeovers are costly, whether they’re for your kitchen or your closet. That’s why it pays to be smart about every change you make, because the smallest swaps can make for the most major improvements in atmosphere. Tuck away that dark gray cashmere throw until next November, and instead drape a pop of color over your couch or bed. Rethink any photos or art that may be adding a claustrophobic, overly serious vibe to a room and consider trying an accent wall of floral removable wallpaper or a few fresh prints that will energize the whole space.

Ready to spring-ify your home, sans stress? Click through the slideshow for the best ideas and shoppable finds that will make it a total breeze.

Plants Galore
Plants Galore

Plants Galore
Plants Galore

Plants Galore
Plants Galore

Faux strelitzia leaf pair

Faux strelitzia leaf pair, $100 at Urban Outfitters

Agave marble pot 36

Agave marble pot 36-inch, $100 at At Home

Baby Elly elegant fake succulent arrangement

Baby Elly elegant fake succulent arrangement, $22 at Etsy

Playful Curtains
Playful Curtains

Playful Curtains
Playful Curtains

Playful Curtains
Playful Curtains

Tamara curtain

Tamara curtain, $39+ at Urban Outfitters

Cumberland natural/floral room darkening thermal rod pocket curtain panels

Cumberland natural/floral room darkening thermal rod pocket curtain panels, $54 at Wayfair

Esmeraude nature/floral blackout rod pock single curtain panel

Esmeraude nature/floral blackout rod pock single curtain panel, $9 at Joss & Main

Nature Art
Nature Art

Nature Art
Nature Art

Pressed floral 9 x 15 frame

Pressed floral 9 x 15 frame, $24 at Urban Outfitters

Zing and swing tapestry

Zing and swing tapestry, $168 at Anthropologie

Printed Wallpaper
Printed Wallpaper

Printed Wallpaper
Printed Wallpaper

Printed Wallpaper
Printed Wallpaper

Waverly Global chic floral and botanical wallpaper roll

Waverly Global chic floral and botanical wallpaper roll, $1.27/sq ft at Joss & Main

Synchronized wallpaper

Synchronized wallpaper, $88 at Anthropologie

Cactus icon removable wallpaper

Cactus icon removable wallpaper, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Light Wood Pieces
Light Wood Pieces

Light Wood Pieces
Light Wood Pieces

Light Wood Pieces
Light Wood Pieces

Ahlers solid wood dining chair
Light Wood Pieces

Ahlers solid wood dining chair, $150 at Joss & Main

Petra 6-drawer dresser
Light Wood Pieces

Petra 6-drawer dresser, $749 at Urban Outfitters

Rattan basket large
Light Wood Pieces

Rattan basket large, $35 at Target

Pastel Accents
Pastel Accents

Pastel Accents
Pastel Accents

Pastel Accents
Pastel Accents

Loomstead linen sheet and pillowcases in blush
Pastel Accents

Loomstead linen sheet and pillowcases in blush, $149 at Loomstead

Pom Pom at Home pom pom throw
Pastel Accents

Pom Pom at Home pom pom throw, $115 at Pom Pom at Home

Get Naked floral bath mat
Pastel Accents

Get Naked floral bath mat, $39 at Urban Outfitters

