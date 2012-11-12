How To Travel Like a Celebrity

Karleen Roy worked for Sony Music Entertainment’s Legacy Records, for Ne-Yo, and served as Senior Executive Assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs at Bad Boy Entertainment before striking out on her own and founding The Vanity Group, where she works with high-profile clients like Zac Posen and Kobe Bryant, anticipating the kind of demands that only A-listers have. Need to throw a party on a yacht in Cannes in less than 24 hours? Roy has been there, done that, and is here to share her wit and wisdom with The Vivant.

In an celebrity-filled world where glitz and glamour is everywhere you turn, it’s natural to want to feel like a celebrity yourself. Even if you’re not a VIP, here are a few quick tips on how you can maneuver the world all while feeling like you’re a real life star!

1. Dress to Impress. If you want to be treated like a VIP, dress the part. That’s not to say that you need to be wearing a stuffy business suit or a Valentino gown, however if you roll up to the airline check-in desk or the front desk at a hotel in sweats, expect to be treated accordingly. You’ll find travel representatives to be much more willing to accommodate your requests if you put your best fashion foot forward.

2. Become a Regular. Stick to places where you’re a regular—your favorite restaurant, club, or department store, for instance. Chances are, you know the door guy, hostess, managers, bartenders and the “who’s who” that will get you past the velvet rope at those spots. If you don’t, get to know the people in power, and stay in touch with them. If you’re at a place where tipping is allowed, tip well—trust me, its a gesture that will be remembered. Your friends will be impressed when you seamlessly walk past the long line to get in the busy nightclub or when you score a reservation at the hottest new restaurant in town.

3. Class Matters. If you can, spend the extra bucks to upgrade to a first class or business class ticket—it’s a small price to pay to feel like a celeb. In a higher class, you’ll bypass the annoyingly long security check-in at the airport. Once on the plane, you’re golden! The flight attendants will know you by name, cocktails will greet you at your seat, and who doesn’t love champagne! Extra tip: If you have time to kill and your flight is oversold, offer up your seat. You may luck out with a first class seat on the next flight and an award ticket.

4. You Deserve Rewards. Join the rewards programs for all of your favorites—it’s free to join, so take advantage. Once you bank a considerable number of points or miles you can expect to receive the red carpet treatment from that hotel or airline including the best rooms with extras or a flight upgrade for free.

5. Closed Mouths Don’t Get Fed. Want to be treated like a celeb or a VIP? Just ask! Trust me, this works 90 percent of the time. Want a nicer room at the hotel you’re staying at? Ask the front desk receptionist! Who knows—they may place you on the spa level or concierge floor. Are you running late for your flight and the security line is wrapped around the building? Ask the check-in agent for an escort through security or see if you can join the line for the first class passengers. Keep this in mind at all times—it really never hurts to ask.

