How to Tie a Scarf: 4 Chic Ways to Wear The Cold-Weather Essential

There’s no denying that the scarf is one of fall’s most essential wardrobe pieces, but sometimes, it can be hard to think of new ways to wear them. How many ways can you wrap a scarf around your neck, really?

Well, prepare to be inspired. The old slip knot and “one circle, ends dangle free” methods may still be classically stylish ways of wearing your favorite scarf, but we found four seriously fresh ways to style this fall staple—from an inventive twist to a glamorous drape.

1. Wrap it round and round.

If you have a long scarf that’s a particularly thick knit, this one works really well. Start by holding one end of the scarf flat against the nape of your neck, then just wrap the other end around your neck until you run out of fabric. Then tuck the loose end in wherever you can without it being seen. Voila: endless scarf donut.

2. Braid it.

Double up your scarf and wrap it around your neck as if you were going to do a slip knot. Thread one end of the scarf through the loop, twist the loop once, then thread the other end through. Tug on the ends slightly for tighter braid. (This tends to work better with daintier scarves in silk, chiffon, or another delicate fabric.)

3. Let it hang free.

An option that is becoming increasingly popular (especially on warmer fall days): simply allow your scarf’s two ends to dangle free. Drape the middle of the scarf over the nape of your neck, and you’re done. This look is really versatile because it works with pretty much every kind of scarf—including various lengths and thicknesses—and it looks seriously glamorous.

4. Leave a train.

This look works really well if you’re going for a boho-chic, Olsen-inspired concept, and you’ll need a longer scarf for it to make sense. Start by draping your scarf over the nape of your neck and crossing one end over your body, letting it come to wrap around your shoulder. Then place the other end on top, holding the crossbody drape in place. Watch in wonder as you leave a train wherever you go, with your scarf billowing behind you—assuming you’re walking into the wind, of course.