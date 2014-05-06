How to Throw a Spring Garden Party (Even if You Don’t Have a Garden)

Having survived this winter’s epic Polar Vortex, you’re probably in the mood to celebrate the fact that spring is finally here—and what better way to do it than by throwing a lovely garden-themed party?

With that in mind, we partnered with Brooklyn-based event design firm Tinsel & Twine, founded by Erica Taylor, Liz Castelli, and Adette Contreras, to bring to life a fantasy spring garden party complete with gorgeous spring flowers, lots of color, and even food as decor (because you can never have too many macarons).

“We were thinking especially seasonal right now, wanting to combat all of the crappy winter weather we’ve had, so we added yellows, peaches, pink, to bring in some tropical flavor,” Taylor said of her inspiration for the color palette of the table.

Blue and white were the foundation colors, which allowed the brightly colored floral arrangements to be the stars of the tablescape. “Mixing prints on a table is like mixing prints with an outfit—it should feel fun and unexpected,” Taylor shared. “Stripes, florals, even prints that are trendy and different like ikat,” can work together according to Taylor.

Besides print mixing, another element that made this table come together was using food as decor. “I love the idea of bringing food into tablescapes,” Taylor shared. “Here we used macarons, but you can even use lemons, bread baskets, it’s all about having decor that works together.” To make the cake work with the color palette of the table Taylor even added fresh flowers to make it all look cohesive.

As for how many elements to include on your tablescape, Taylor advises:” My general rule is that more is more, as long as there is room for the elements that you actually need likes glasses, and family-style platters. If there’s table real estate to fill, include items that have sentimental value, or even items that are just fun!”

Nostalgic straws in polka dots and stripes were decorated with flowers to add yet another fun element to the table. It’s a decor trick that couldn’t be easier to do-it-yourself at home.

Another unexpected element that added color to this table? Ice cubes with frozen fruit and mint inside, which just about anyone can easily whip up at home.

The gorgeous floral arrangement that served as the centerpiece of this table included a mix of colors and flower varieties, and Taylor advises to not worry about having your flower arrangements look too perfect. “With the flower arrangement, it should feel wild and organic, not too tight and symmetrical where everything looks the same,” she says.

If you have one takeaway, Taylor says it should be to follow your own personal style when creating tablescapes for entertaining. “Don’t feel like you have to follow all of the traditional etiquette like having two forks and a knife, and all of this different glassware,” Taylor says. “Just be true to yourself, and remember it’s for a celebration!”

Shop This Shoot: West Elm Chalkboard Planter in coral and celery ($12 for 6 inch version; available at West Elm), Martha Stewart Collection cobalt optic glass cake stand ($48; available at Macy’s), Villeroy & Boch Serveware Colour Concepts plate in midnight blue ($60 each; available at Macy’s), Martha Stewart Collection Orleans cobalt dinner plate ($16 each; available at Macy’s), Crate & Barrel Kelsey natural linen napkin ($8.95 each; available at Crate & Barrel), Lauren by Ralph Lauren flatwear set ($79.99 for 20-piece set; available at Marshalls), Vero Fine Glass water glasses ($9.99 for four; available at T.J. Maxx), Martha Stewart Collection compote bowl ($13; available at Macy’s), Benton woven cotton tablecloth (from $14.99; available at Bed Bath & Beyond), white vases (stylists own).

Photographs By Tom Mendes For StyleCaster