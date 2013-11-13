9 Easy Ways To Tell When a Guy Just Isn’t Into You

Although I often write about how to tell if a guy is into you, today’s article is going to focus on the opposite: how to tell if he’s not actually into you. If you’ve noticed these signs in your new relationship, it may be time to evaluate if he’s really the guy for you.

1. He’s Not “Around” You

This is probably the number one tell-tale sign that lets you know if a guy is into you or not. If he’s not into you, then he’ll surely not be “around” you. Even though when a guy is attracted to a woman, he’ll act in many different ways (he might tease her, he might ignore her, he might be annoying), but at the end of the day, he’s always “around” her when he’s doing this.

If a guy is into you, he’ll find reasons to be close to you. You’ll notice him popping up in your vicinity. This is something that you probably didn’t notice initially, but once you realize it, you’ll start to see it all the time.

2. He’s Not Interested In Talking To You

It can’t get any more straightforward than this. If he doesn’t have an interest in you, he won’t have an interest in talking to you. The key here is to not automatically assume that he’s not interested in talking to you because he’s afraid of making the first move, or takes a long time to reply to your texts.

A lot of guys have all sorts of weird texting habits, but the general, not-interested-in-talking-to-you issue should be apparent over the long run. You need to see if he actually has ample opportunities to text you or talk to you, and then based on those, decide whether or not he chooses to take those opportunities or simply ignores them.

Finally, if you’re talking but he always seems to be the one who’s trying to end the conversation, that’s another clear sign that he’s not actually interested in talking to you.

3. He Talks To You Like He Does With His Friends

This is actually quite easy to spot. If he always talks to you in a casual tone of voice, similar to how he does with his friends, then he’s probably not into you. When a guy is interested, there’s always at least a slight variation in how he goes about speaking with you, a variation that proves he’s interested. He has a special way of talking to you, or extends some special kind of attention — something that he doesn’t do with anyone else.

One of the best things you can do is to observe his behavior with other people; that way it will allow you to judge if how he’s acting with you is any different. More on this at points 7 and 8.

4. He Has No Problem Telling You About The Girls He Likes

Yet another clear-cut sign that he’s not interested. Make sure you don’t confuse this with the occasional story about some girl — all guys do that from time to time, and it really isn’t a big deal. However, if you talk to a guy and he’s having no trouble telling you about all the girls he likes, the girls he’ll sleep with and any other fantasies of this nature, on a regular basis, you can take that as a clear sign that he’s not that into you. If he was, he wouldn’t be telling you about all these other ladies.

