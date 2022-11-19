11 Signs You Know Someone From a Past Life (& That You’re Picking Up Where You Left Off)

Scroll To See More Images

Nothing is more mysterious than love. We often don’t know where it comes from, only that it springs up out of nowhere and washes over us in a way we can’t control. At some point, we’ve all met someone that impacts us on a far deeper level than we ever could have imagined. Understanding how to tell if you know someone from a past life could explain why you feel so drawn to a specific person. It will even shine a light on the relationship dynamics you share with them now.

If you believe in reincarnation, you know the soul continues beyond death. You know that this life is just one of countless lives you’ve already lived before. And with each life, your soul accumulates karma and learns new things along the way. One of the main ways we learn is by teaching each other, as the relationships we form are the cornerstone of our experience here on Earth. Chances are, the people who teach you the most are the same people who have taught you in the past, as you’ve been together during many different incarnations. When you meet a lover, friend, family member or even enemy from a past life, there’s a subconscious part of you that will be able to recognize them.

Before we are born, we commune with our soul family and make plans to find each other during our next incarnation. And when you finally do meet, everything begins falling into place. By loving and challenging each other, we are able to accelerate our growth and sort through the karma leftover from our past lives. It is by provoking, influencing and impacting each other’s lives that we are able to teach each other the lessons we came here to learn.

Brian Weiss—a pioneer of past life regression hypnotherapy—once said: “Sometimes, soulmates may meet, stay together until a task or life lesson is completed, and then move on. This is not a tragedy, only a matter of learning.” If someone suddenly crashes into your world like a tsunami, there’s a strong chance you knew them in a past life. And it means you’re on the brink of something incredible.

Here are 10 signs that you knew someone in a past life, because it can bring clarity to a relationship that feels intense, confusing, beautiful, and at times, even heartbreaking. Chances are, you’re just helping each other along on your soul journey:

11 Signs You’ve Met Someone From a Past Life

1. They Instantly Feel Familiar to You

Have you ever looked into someone’s eyes and felt an eerie sense of recognition, even though you’ve never met them before? If this strange sensation comes over you upon meeting someone, it’s a strong indicator that your souls are well acquainted with each other. After all, the soul is both timeless and infinite, and just because you haven’t met them in this life doesn’t mean you’ve never known them in your precious ones.

2. They Elicit a Strong Reaction From You

We make soul contracts with each other before we’re born, vowing to teach each other specific lessons and help us on our life journey. That feeling of recognition is there for a reason, as it pulls you in. You were meant to meet this person and your intense curiosity about them is what will allow you to pick up where you left off. If you meet someone and your relationship begins with an intense level of passion, conflict, desire, anger, joy or distress, there’s a strong chance you share soul ties.

3. You Immediately Form a Deep Bond

One thing that’s true for every karmic relationship—it starts off strong. If you find yourself all wrapped up in a whirlwind romance that’s passionate enough to make you jump into a longterm commitment, there’s a chance your souls are just *way* too excited about your reunion. If you’re suddenly involved in a major conflict with another person you just met, it’s also possible that you share a complicated spiritual history with their soul. Perhaps you were not on good terms in your previous life and you’re sorting through your karma together. Often, our children and family members are also people we knew in our past lives, which explains the deep bond we immediately form with them!

4. You Have an Intuitive & Telepathic Connection

When you meet someone you share a long spiritual history with, it’s as if there’s already a deeper understanding between you. It’s as if you already understand things about them that you shouldn’t. There’s no need to fill every moment of silence with words. You don’t feel pressured into keeping them entertained or putting on a front in their presence. You can literally communicate with each other with a simple look, knowing that whatever is on your mind will be immediately sensed by them.

5. You Can’t Seem to Stay Away From Each Other

No matter how hard you try, leaving a person you share soul ties with will never be easy. This could manifest as an on-again off-again relationship in which a breakup just never seems to stick, as though a cosmic force beyond your control is constantly bringing you back together. It could unfold like a divorce that’s so long and drawn out, you’re beginning to feel like it will ever end. It could even manifest as a rivalry that consumes a large portion of your time and energy, as though you’re both addicted to hating each other or obsessing over each other. On the plus side, it can also manifest as a loving relationship that lasts until your very last breath.

6. Time Doesn’t Exist When You’re Together

Because the connection you share with someone from a past life can be so deep, it often feels like you’re the only two people in the world when you’re together. Time seems to stop when you’re in each other’s presence, as if the whole universe is fading away and you can’t focus on anything but each other. After all, encountering a person that you knew in a past life is a climactic moment, because your souls likely planned this meeting long ago. The reason you can’t focus on anything else is because they’re the main event!

7. Your Relationship Is Teaching You Difficult Lessons

One thing that every past life connection has in common is that it’s always an intense and often difficult experience. There’s always karma attached to the people you share soul ties with, which is why you were brought back together again in this life. Chances are, there is still unresolved drama from your past lives that is still being worked out between you. Karmic relationships can often feel confusing, overwhelming, all-encompassing and beyond heart-breaking. After all, you share a long history together, and as much as you might want to get away from them, the thought of losing them all over again might feel just as awful.

8. Your Birth Charts Say You Do

The easiest way to find out if you knew someone in a past life is to look into your astrological birth charts and the way they affect each other. Because the South Node dictates who and where we’ve been in our past lives, it’s the first place to look to when trying to understand our karmic history. If you have planets in your chart that form a conjunction, opposition, square or trine with someone’s South Node—and vice versa—there’s no doubt you were together in a past life.

9. Your Tarot Cards Say You Do

Another great way to gain a deeper understanding of how long you’ve really known someone is by asking your tarot cards. A great three-card spread would involve these questions:

Where have I met this person before? What kind of relationship did we have in our past lives? Why are we meeting again in this life?

By analyzing the imagery and meaning behind the cards you pull for each question, your intuition will piece together the rest of the puzzle and allow you to understand and remember your history together. Chances are, the nature of your relationship in your past lives will in some way mimic the relationship you have with them now. After all, karma has a way of repeating itself.

10. You Recognize Them During a Past Life Regression

The best way to dive into your past lives and understand your karmic journey is through past life regression hypnotherapy. You can schedule a session with a professional hypnotherapist who specializes in this form of regression to help guide you through the process. Enter the meditation with the intention of understanding and identifying the people you’ve known in your past lives. Many times, people will see someone they knew in their previous lives and instantly recognize that it’s the *same* person they know in this life. You can also do a self-guided meditation to meet your soulmate or twin flame, such as this one created by YouTube user Self Guided Hypnosis.

11. You Just *Know* You Shared a Past Life Together

You don’t need anything to tell you whether you truly knew someone in a past life. Nothing will ever be able to give you as sure of an answer as your own intuition will. If you have a feeling you’ve reconnected with someone from a past life, that’s enough of a reason to believe it. Your heart knows exactly what is familiar to you and what is not. And if you know deep in your heart that you’ve met this person before, then you have every reason to trust in it.