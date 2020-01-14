Here’s How to Get the Tarot Instagram Filter—Faster Than You Can Say ‘High Priestess’

Scroll To See More Images

You’re already on Instagram every day; why not make your spiritual practices a part of your daily social media binge? Maybe you’re already halfway there: While plenty of us already head to our favorite astrologer’s page for their sage wisdom, figuring out how to find tarot Instagram filters for our daily reading is a little trickier.

These interactive filters are cropping up all over the platform—chances are, you’ve seen a friend or two posing with these gorgeously illustrated cards shuffling over their heads during their Instagram Stories. But when you slide on your selfie camera, tarot cards are nowhere to be found among the stock set of filters supplied by Instagram. That’s because there’s a little extra work involved in order to get them there. Don’t fret, prophetess. It’s actually pretty easy.

Follow these steps below, and you’ll be well-equipped to find your daily tarot reading right on the app—there’s no need to download any other! And if you’re just getting into this whole tarot thing, check out our guide to reading tarot cards before you dive in (unless you’re just here for the occultic selfie; that’s cool, too!)

See the filter on a friend’s story? You can save it!

If you’re like me, you might have done a double-take when you first caught sight of the “tarot” filter by Instagram user @autonommy or @paganology’s “Major Arcana Picker” shuffling over your friend’s head. But lucky for you, spotting these filters in-use is one of the easiest ways to get access to them.

While still viewing your friend’s story, all you have to do is click on the hovering text beneath their username. You’ll see a menu that lists the following options: “Try It,” “Save Effect,” “Send To…,” and “More.” Click “Save Effect” to save the camera filter to your Instagram Stories. Head back to your Stories camera, and now the filter should be available to use whenever you want!

But what if your friend’s story expired? Ask them to share it.

Hey, I get it. Sometimes you’re clicking through Instagram Stories at a rapid rate, and you don’t have time to go through the hassle of downloading the filter when you first see it. Or maybe you planned on it, but your friend’s IG story already expired. No biggie! Turns out, they can send you the filter directly.

Have the other Instagram user select their filter in the Instagram Camera and select “Send To…” you via Direct Message. Once it’s in your DMs, click on the filter. Click “Save Effect” to save the camera filter to your Instagram Stories, or just select “Try It” to give it whirl.

Find the filter on the creator’s page.

If all else fails, you can track down the Instagram filter’s creator and download it directly from their profile. All you need is the name of the creator, and in this case, we’ll give you options: If you’re looking for a 6-card, 4-card, or 3-card daily spread, just head over to @autonommy‘s page, where you’ll find her “tarot” filter. If you’re in search of the “Major Arcana” filter pictured above, you’ll want to pay a visit to @paganology‘s profile. Once you’re there, do the following: