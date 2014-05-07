Single During Wedding Season? 12 Ways to Stay Sane

Ugh, wedding season. Chances are, unless you are a blushing bride getting ready to make the walk down the aisle yourself, you’ve been asked more than your fair share of times to attend the wedding of everyone from your best college friend to your former co-worker–and frankly, it can all get a bit exhausting. Especially if you’re single.

Listen, weddings are fine. They can actually be a lot of fun–they’re a reason to get dressed up, drink free booze, and often dancing is involved. But when you’re single, it’s hard not to see them as one big reminder that you, yourself, are nowhere near experiencing your own alleged day of magic. They can start to take a mental toll on you, especially if you have not one but many to attend over a short period of time.

But fear not, fellow singles! We’ve come up with 12 solid ways to stay sane during wedding season.

1. Only go to the weddings you receive a save-the-date for.

If you didn’t receive a save-the-date, but you get an invitation a month or less before the event, chances are that means you’re not on the bride or groom’s A-list. Which also means you’re under no obligation to show up.

2. Don’t feel pressured to attend destination weddings.

Listen, if one of your pals is asking you to fly to Bali to attend a wedding—and it’s not a blood relative, and a really close one at that—by no means should you feel pressured to drop the cash required to attend.

3. Promise yourself that you’ll avoid your ex at all costs.

If you and your ex run in close social circles, chances are you’ll end up at some of the same weddings. Do not engage. No good can come of it, and you’ll probably just end up feeling bad about yourself. (This one gets tougher and tougher as you become friendlier with the open bar.)

4. Don’t go to weddings expecting to find your soulmate, or even to hook up.

It’s a rather common trope that single women head into weddings with the idea that they’re going to meet their dream man there. This, clearly, is mostly untrue; go with no expectations, and therefore your expectations can’t be crushed!

5. Unfollow wedding-related status updates on Facebook.

If someone close to you (or even not-so-close to you) is getting married, chances are they’re flooding your Facebook news feed with statuses like “OMG just found the dress,” “Getting so excited for the big day,” and “LAX–>MRS.” Click “I don’t want to see this.” Because you don’t, do you?

6. Do not participate in the bouquet toss.

Unless you have a particularly sensitive friend whose feelings will be so hurt that you didn’t try to catch her bouquet, opt out of this largely miserable activity and stay seated, go out for a breath of fresh air, or have another glass of wine. You earned it.

7. Buddy up with other single ladies.

Nothing will make you feel better than pairing up with other cool single girls at the soiree to dance the night away. (Well, not nothing, but it might help quite a bit. Solidarity!)

8. Make plans immediately following the wedding.

Best friend getting married on a Saturday, and you feel cruddy about going home alone after she just spent hours celebrating her wedded bliss? Make plans on Sunday. And make sure they’re super-awesome.

9. Turn it all into a game.

Make bets with your pals on how many times Uncle Roger is going to hit the shrimp cocktail tower (or the open bar). Vote on who has the best (and worst) dance moves. You get the picture.

10. Just look at it for what it is: A big party.

So what if you’re not the one saying “I do”? At the end of the day, weddings are still big parties, with plentiful food, drink, and merriment. Take it easy on yourself and don’t focus so much on the fact that you’re not the one getting married. Enjoy yourself, dammit!

11. Dress to the nines.

Since you know you have to dress up for weddings, and you pretty much are required to get different looks for each one, you may as well enjoy it. Use an awesome service like Rent the Runway to go all-out without having to drop serious dough, and doll yourself up to the max.

12. Drink if you want to.

The storied wisdom will tell you to avoid the open bar if you’re single, mentally vulnerable, and at a wedding. Pish posh! You’ve earned the right to let loose and enjoy a few cocktails; but make sure to follow the one glass of water per alcoholic drink ratio. (Single still means responsible, ladies!)