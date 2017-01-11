What to Wear to the Women’s March to Support Planned Parenthood

At a time when women’s rights in America are under siege—and seem poised to be so for several years yet—next weekend is shaping up to be a watershed moment for the country. On Saturday, January 21, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to march on the capital, as well as in cities around the country and abroad, as part of the Women’s March on Washington, a grassroots mobilization in the wake of Donald Trump’s inauguration.

There will be hundreds of reasons for attending—to rally against the GOP’s efforts to defund Planned Parenthood, to support for women hurt by the misogyny that coursed through the President-elect’s campaign, to show that the rights of immigrants, LGBTQ people, African-Americans, Jews, and Muslims are likewise women’s issues—and there will be as many ways attendees broadcast their message through what they wear. (More on that here later!)

In the last few months of election through today, a cottage industry has developed of T-shirts, tote bags, pins, and more designed by independent artists with proceeds benefiting Planned Parenthood and other worthy organizations: There’s the Nasty Woman shirt by Google Ghost, which quickly went viral and raised more than $100,000 for the sexual- and reproductive-health provider in its first two months for sale online; there’s Otherwild’s now-ubiquitous The Future Is Female tee, of which 25 percent of proceeds are donated to the cause; there are uterus pins and “We Who Choose to Stay and Fight” totes and even a tee designed by artist Marilyn Minter in collaboration with Marc Jacobs showing Miley Cyrus licking the words “Pro Choice” onto a pane of glass.

Most recently, a pair of activist knitting enthusiasts in California came up with the idea for the Pussyhat Project, a mobilization of knitters across the country who have been creating matching pink beanies with kitten ears for marchers to wear in solidarity. Their organization will be distributing the tens of thousands of hats that have already been sent in at the march, but enterprising sellers on Etsy are also offering ready-to-ship versions for adults and children, with proceeds benefiting Planned Parenthood.

Below, shop a dozen ways to show your support in the coming weeks—whether or not you’re marching on Washington.