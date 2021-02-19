Support Asian American Communities By Donating To These Organizations

If you’ve been following what’s going on in our country right now in terms of anti-asian hate crimes, I have no doubt that, like me, you’re sick to your stomach about it. It can be upsetting and frustrating to see others experience violence at the hands of ignorant, hateful people, and not knowing how to support Asian American communities can leave you feeling helpless.

But in fact, there are many ways for us to help, and it all starts with acknowledging our own internalized stereotypes and assumptions and breaking them down. Next, we must be sure to never tolerate hate speech or prejudice against Asian Americans (or any other group of people, for that matter), even if that requires some tough conversations with loved ones, friends or co-workers.

Listen up—cool it with the performative action. Stop reposting on your Instagram Story and instead use the time you might’ve spent scrolling your feed to educate yourself on some great places to donate in support of Asian American communities across the country. I know that sometimes, donating some money and going about your day doesn’t feel proactive enough, but even a little coin goes a long way, and after you donate you can continue to do your part by getting involved in your community and helping to create safe spaces, whatever that may look like for you.

A reminder that, in 2021, not being racist is no longer enough. Be actively anti-racist and support Asian Americans by donating to any of the organizations below.

Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund

The Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund has been working since 1974 to help Asian Americans gain access to legal protection when needed. Currently, they are focusing on initiatives including expanding voting rights, ending racial discrimination, hate crimes and ethnic/religious profiling, fighting for housing, education and workplace equality, and providing free legal assistance to trafficking victims.

Stop AAPI Hate

Stop AAPI Hate was founded last year by the Asian Pacific Planning and Policy Council, the Chinese for Affirmative Action and the Asian American Studies Department of San Francisco State University after the coronavirus pandemic brought an onslaught of hate towards Asian Americans. By tracking and responding to hate crimes and incidents of discrimination, Stop AAPI Hate is ensuring this kind of behavior is no longer tolerated in California or anywhere else in the United States.

Asian Mental Health Collection

The Asian Mental Health Collection is hard at work normalizing and de-stigmatizing discussions of mental health within the Asian community—and with so much going on right now, there’s no better time to make sure Asian Americans feel safe, heard and understood. Donating to AMHC allows them to ensure Asian communities worldwide have access to necessary mental health resources.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice

Asian Americans Advancing Justice is the country’s very first legal and civil rights organization dedicated to helping low-income Asian Pacific American communities, who need more help than ever before as a result of the combination of a rise in anti-asian violence and the ongoing pandemic. Your donation helps this organization advocate for housing rights, workers’ rights, immigrant rights, criminal justice reform, voting rights, national security and civil rights.

Asian Americans For Equality

Asian Americans For Equality is a nationally-recognized, New York-based organization dedicated to ensuring the safety of Asian Americans by offering affordable housing, loans and providing multilingual counseling and educational programs to low-income members of the Asian American community, regardless of age.