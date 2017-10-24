StyleCaster
Share

40 Chic Ways to Wear a Turtleneck This Season

What's hot
StyleCaster

40 Chic Ways to Wear a Turtleneck This Season

by
STYLECASTER | Outfit Ideas | Turtleneck Shopping and Styling Guide
40 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images

Get ready to say sayonara to your bare neck, because now that it’s full-on sweater weather, we’re planning out all of our favorite layered-up outfits, featuring blanket scarves, cozy sweaters and, of course, turtlenecks. They’re basically a 2-in-1 sweater, since you don’t need a scarf to stay protected from the nippy wind, and (the best part, obviously) is that they’re ever-so-trendy.

MORE: 15 Cozy Rugs That Make Any Space Instantly Homier

You can easily layer a thin knit turtleneck under your favorite summer slip dress, pair one with your suit set for the office, or layer a chunky oversized turtleneck over a dress or skirt for long layers.

MORE: 18 Photos of Celebrities Shopping for Pumpkins Because #Fall

We’ve rounded up 40 of our favorite turtleneck looks for the season so that you can pick up some fresh merch and styling inspiration while you’re at it. Click through the slideshow now to shop our favorites.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 40
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | White Chunky Turtleneck with Skirt
Flower Power
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Black Turtleneck with Jumpsuit
The Red Jumpsuit
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Red Oversized Turtleneck
Oversized Turtleneck

Balenciaga turtleneck, $1,150; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | White Simple Turtleneck Sweater
The Minimalist
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Black Turtleneck Layered Under Tank Top
Layered Street Style
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Poncho Turtleneck
Poncho Things

Cupcakes and Cashmere turtleneck, $150; at Revolve

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Pink Turtleneck
Pop of Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Red Turtleneck with Writing Detail on Sleeves
All on the Sleeves

MSGM turtleneck, $410; at 24 Sévres

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Red Ruffled Shoulder Turtleneck
It's All in the Shoulders

Leith turtleneck, $59; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Grey Turtleneck
Classic Furs
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall |Bronze Glitter Bell Sleeve Turtleneck
Glitter Glitter

Carven turtleneck, $390; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Maroon Turtleneck
Pink on Pink
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Oversize Pink Turtleneck Sweater with Big Pockets
Pocket Details

Turtleneck, $69.90; at Zara

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Black Turtleneck Under Suit
Statement Suit
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Black Turtleneck Bodysuit with Button Detail
Little Black Turtleneck

Turtleneck bodysuit, $59.90; at J.Crew

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Chunky Gray Ribbed Turtleneck
Grey + Denim
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Blue, Gray and Green Color Blocked Turtleneck
Color Blocked

Turtleneck, $79.99; at H&M

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Yellow Turtleneck
Yellow Mellow
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Black Turtleneck with Snow Written on it
Let it Snow

Michaela Buerger sweater, $475; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Rainbow Turtleneck
Rainbows

Mira Mikati turtleneck, $425; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Red Fitted Turtleneck
Red Rebel
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Retro Striped Turtleneck with Finger Holes
The Retro Sweater

BDG sweater, $59; at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Maroon Turtleneck for Scarf
The Turtleneck Scarf
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Burnt Orange Turtleneck with Neck Slit
The Slit Detail

A.L.C. turtleneck, $295; at Neiman Marcus

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Red Turtleneck with Ripped Jeans
Pops of Red
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Wine Colored Turtleneck
Wine About It

Tisbury sweater, $98; at Anthropologie

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Black Fitted Turtleneck
All Black Ensemble
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Black Turtleneck with Army Jacket
Light Layers
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Black and White Striped Turtleneck Sweater
Striped

Striped sweater, $425; at St. Roche

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Gray Drop Waist Turtleneck Sweater
Neutrals
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Pink Oversized Turtleneck Sweater
Long Lassie
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Pink Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
Ribbed Sweater

Sweater, $24.90; at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Beige Turtleneck Under Dress
Nude Layers
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Mint Turtleneck Sweater
Teal Team
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Black Turtleneck Under Sweater
Green Monster
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Blue Turtleneck with Red Stripes
Cropped

Gigi Hadid sweater, $129.50; at Tommy Hilfiger

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | White Turtleneck Sweater
Classic Whites
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Black Turtleneck Under Suit
Suit Sweater
Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Pink Oversized Turtleneck Sweater with Tie at the Cuffs
Tie the Cuffs

Naadam sweater, $395; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Black Oversized Ruffled Turtleneck
Ruffles
Photo: Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

13 Celebrities Living Their Best Life Without Pants

13 Celebrities Living Their Best Life Without Pants
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | White Chunky Turtleneck with Skirt
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Black Turtleneck with Jumpsuit
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Red Oversized Turtleneck
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | White Simple Turtleneck Sweater
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Black Turtleneck Layered Under Tank Top
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Poncho Turtleneck
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Pink Turtleneck
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Red Turtleneck with Writing Detail on Sleeves
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Red Ruffled Shoulder Turtleneck
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Grey Turtleneck
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall |Bronze Glitter Bell Sleeve Turtleneck
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Maroon Turtleneck
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Oversize Pink Turtleneck Sweater with Big Pockets
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Black Turtleneck Under Suit
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Black Turtleneck Bodysuit with Button Detail
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Chunky Gray Ribbed Turtleneck
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Blue, Gray and Green Color Blocked Turtleneck
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Yellow Turtleneck
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for Fall | Black Turtleneck with Snow Written on it
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Rainbow Turtleneck
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Red Fitted Turtleneck
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Retro Striped Turtleneck with Finger Holes
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Maroon Turtleneck for Scarf
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Burnt Orange Turtleneck with Neck Slit
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Red Turtleneck with Ripped Jeans
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Wine Colored Turtleneck
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Black Fitted Turtleneck
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Black Turtleneck with Army Jacket
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Black and White Striped Turtleneck Sweater
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Gray Drop Waist Turtleneck Sweater
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Pink Oversized Turtleneck Sweater
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Pink Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Beige Turtleneck Under Dress
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Mint Turtleneck Sweater
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Black Turtleneck Under Sweater
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Blue Turtleneck with Red Stripes
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | White Turtleneck Sweater
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Black Turtleneck Under Suit
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Pink Oversized Turtleneck Sweater with Tie at the Cuffs
  • STYLECASTER | Turtlenecks for fall | Black Oversized Ruffled Turtleneck
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share