50 Ways to Style That Tour Merch You’ve Been Buying All Summer

This has been the summer of tour merch. Everyone from actual pop stars—Justin Bieber, Kanye West—to people who just thought it would be fun to do a take-off on the model—hi, Bella and Gigi Hadid—have contributed to the veritable cornucopia of concert swag on offer of late, and if you don’t have at least one baseball cap/t-shirt/pair of sweatpants with someone’s face/tour name/album cover on it, who are you?
Now that it’s fall, it’s too cold to step out in your go-to styling routine of matching whatever tour merch of the day with a pair of cutoffs, but you’re not about to be seen in public wearing your Rihanna tee with a cardigan over it. We repeat, you are not about to be seen in public (or private, for that matter), pairing a concert tee with a cardigan. Not OK.
Instead, try one of these pieces to effortlessly transition your tour merch haul from summer to fall—we’re feeling bomber jackets, leather leggings, perfect boots, and the best slip dresses in the world.
Easy formula: Swap out this black tee for any of your perfect, coveted concert tees, add leather leggings and boots with just the right amount of heel, and get thee out the door tout suite. Done.
Imitation Leather Pants, $34.99; at H&M
Mango Leather Look Skinny Pant, $49; at ASOS
7 For All Mankind Faux Leather Skinny Pants, $199; at Shopbop
Leather Look Joggers with Tie, $57; at ASOS
Laminated Ankle Boots, $89.90; at Zara
Stella McCartney Tortoiseshell Block-Heel Faux-Leather Ankle Boots, $665; at Matches
Ricki Metallic Leather Ankle Boot, $130; at Nasty Gal
Patent Sock Boots, $99.99; at Mango
This intermediate-to-advanced styling is not for the weak spirited among us, but if you're feeling a bit quieter than a full-on crushed velvet slip dress with your best long-sleeved concert tee paired with a baseball cap and sneakers, leave off the hat or go with a different material for the dress. But—trust: It can be done.
Deep V Slip Dress, $216; at Revolve
Intense Red Velvet Dress, $49.90; at Zara
Denim Girls Tour Hat, $30; at Sorella
Rag & Bone Marilyn Baseball Cap, $150; at Spring
David & Young Faux Leather Ball Cap, $25; at Nordstrom
Canvas Old Skool Sneaker, $55; at Vans
Nike Tennis Classic Sneaker, $90; at Nordstrom
New Look Velvet Flatform Sneaker, $25; at ASOS
Converse Chuck Taylor Sneakers, $49.99; at Macy's
Extremely easy way to take all your summer tees from high-80s to low-60s (and below): Layer, layer, layer. Whether you go with a mesh turtleneck for a warmer fall day or rock your Purpose tour shirt over a thin cashmere sweater, turtlenecks under tour tees are a fun way to go.
J. Crew Tencel and Cashmere–Blend Turtleneck Sweater, $100; at Net-a-Porter
Extra-Fine Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater, $19.90; at Uniqlo
Tissue Turtleneck T-Shirt, $34.50; at J. Crew
Easy as pie: Throw your favorite biker jacket over a tee snagged at a stadium tour (or a pop-up shop), add a leather mini, and top it all off with some oxfords. Out the door.
Sarah Quilted-Sleeve Biker Jacket, $60; at BooHoo
Faux Leather Biker Jacket, $69.90; at Zara
Biker Jacket, $49.99; at H&M
Leather Biker Jacket, $199.99; at Mango
Plus-Size Faux Leather Mini Skirt, $34; at Missguided
Madewell Button-Front Leather Skirt, $198; at Shopbop
Extreme High Rise (Minus the) Leather Mini Skirt, $49.90; at Express
Obey Billie Black Vegan Leather Mini Skirt, $72; at Lulus
Zero + Maria Cornejo Kelia Leather Laceless Oxfords, $595; at Barneys
Steve Madden Raant Oxford, $79.99; at Nordstrom
Hudson London Hadstone Woven Shoes, $129; at ASOS
ASOS Mai Leather Brogues, $57; at ASOS
Bullseye Oxfords, $212; at Rogues
