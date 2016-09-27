StyleCaster
50 Ways to Style That Tour Merch You’ve Been Buying All Summer

StyleCaster

50 Ways to Style That Tour Merch You’ve Been Buying All Summer

by
50 Ways to Style That Tour Merch You’ve Been Buying All Summer
Photo: Getty

This has been the summer of tour merch. Everyone from actual pop stars—Justin BieberKanye West—to people who just thought it would be fun to do a take-off on the model—hi, Bella and Gigi Hadid—have contributed to the veritable cornucopia of concert swag on offer of late, and if you don’t have at least one baseball cap/t-shirt/pair of sweatpants with someone’s face/tour name/album cover on it, who are you?

Now that it’s fall, it’s too cold to step out in your go-to styling routine of matching whatever tour merch of the day with a pair of cutoffs, but you’re not about to be seen in public wearing your Rihanna tee with a cardigan over it. We repeat, you are not about to be seen in public (or private, for that matter), pairing a concert tee with a cardigan. Not OK.

Instead, try one of these pieces to effortlessly transition your tour merch haul from summer to fall—we’re feeling bomber jackets, leather leggings, perfect boots, and the best slip dresses in the world.

1 of 50

Easy formula: Swap out this black tee for any of your perfect, coveted concert tees, add leather leggings and boots with just the right amount of heel, and get thee out the door tout suite. Done.

Photo: instagram / @styleheroine

Imitation Leather Pants, $34.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

Mango Leather Look Skinny Pant, $49; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

7 For All Mankind Faux Leather Skinny Pants, $199; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Leather Look Joggers with Tie, $57; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Lace-Up Leather Trousers, $345; at Scotch & Soda

Photo: Scotch & Soda

Agnes Boot, $575; at Rag & Bone

Photo: Rag & Bone

Laminated Ankle Boots, $89.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Stella McCartney Tortoiseshell Block-Heel Faux-Leather Ankle Boots, $665; at Matches

Photo: Matches

Ricki Metallic Leather Ankle Boot, $130; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

Patent Sock Boots, $99.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

This intermediate-to-advanced styling is not for the weak spirited among us, but if you're feeling a bit quieter than a full-on crushed velvet slip dress with your best long-sleeved concert tee paired with a baseball cap and sneakers, leave off the hat or go with a different material for the dress. But—trust: It can be done.

Photo: instagram / @thenativefox

BOG Collective Crushed Velvet Lace Midi Slip Dress, $79; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

ATM Fringe Trim Cami Dress, $450; at Blue & Cream

Photo: Blue & Cream

Deep V Slip Dress, $216; at Revolve

Photo: Revolve

Intense Red Velvet Dress, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Aqua Crushed Velvet Slip Dress, $68; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Bloomingdale's

Denim Girls Tour Hat, $30; at Sorella

Photo: Sorella

Faux Suede Baseball Cap, $9.90; at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21

Rag & Bone Marilyn Baseball Cap, $150; at Spring

Photo: Spring

David & Young Faux Leather Ball Cap, $25; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Not Your Bae Cap, $30; at Danielle Guizio

Photo: Danielle Guizio

Canvas Old Skool Sneaker, $55; at Vans

Photo: Vans

Puma Leather and Textile Sneakers, $44.99; at Saks Off 5th

Photo: Saks Off 5th

Nike Tennis Classic Sneaker, $90; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

New Look Velvet Flatform Sneaker, $25; at ASOS

Converse Chuck Taylor Sneakers, $49.99; at Macy's

Photo: Macy's

Extremely easy way to take all your summer tees from high-80s to low-60s (and below): Layer, layer, layer. Whether you go with a mesh turtleneck for a warmer fall day or rock your Purpose tour shirt over a thin cashmere sweater, turtlenecks under tour tees are a fun way to go.

Photo: instagram / @grantedldn

Joseph Turtleneck, $140; at Misha Nonoo

Photo: Misha Nonoo

What The Neck Mesh Top, $52; at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal

J. Crew Tencel and Cashmere–Blend Turtleneck Sweater, $100; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Extra-Fine Merino Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater, $19.90; at Uniqlo

Photo: Uniqlo

Tissue Turtleneck T-Shirt, $34.50; at J. Crew

Easy as pie: Throw your favorite biker jacket over a tee snagged at a stadium tour (or a pop-up shop), add a leather mini, and top it all off with some oxfords. Out the door.

Photo: instagram / @oliviaculpo

Sarah Quilted-Sleeve Biker Jacket, $60; at BooHoo

Photo: BooHoo

Faux Leather Biker Jacket, $69.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Biker Jacket, $49.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M

PeleCheCoco Leather Biker Jacket, $310; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Leather Biker Jacket, $199.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Plus-Size Faux Leather Mini Skirt, $34; at Missguided

Photo: Missguided

Madewell Button-Front Leather Skirt, $198; at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop

Extreme High Rise (Minus the) Leather Mini Skirt, $49.90; at Express

Photo: Express

Obey Billie Black Vegan Leather Mini Skirt, $72; at Lulus

Photo: Lulus

Silence + Noise Vegan Leather Biker Mini Skirt, $69; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Zero + Maria Cornejo Kelia Leather Laceless Oxfords, $595; at Barneys

Steve Madden Raant Oxford, $79.99; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Hudson London Hadstone Woven Shoes, $129; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

ASOS Mai Leather Brogues, $57; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Benjamin Oxfords, $59.95; at Steve Madden

Photo: Steve Madden

Bullseye Oxfords, $212; at Rogues

Photo: Rogues

