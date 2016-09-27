50 Ways to Style That Tour Merch You’ve Been Buying All Summer

This has been the summer of tour merch. Everyone from actual pop stars—Justin Bieber, Kanye West—to people who just thought it would be fun to do a take-off on the model—hi, Bella and Gigi Hadid—have contributed to the veritable cornucopia of concert swag on offer of late, and if you don’t have at least one baseball cap/t-shirt/pair of sweatpants with someone’s face/tour name/album cover on it, who are you?

Now that it’s fall, it’s too cold to step out in your go-to styling routine of matching whatever tour merch of the day with a pair of cutoffs, but you’re not about to be seen in public wearing your Rihanna tee with a cardigan over it. We repeat, you are not about to be seen in public (or private, for that matter), pairing a concert tee with a cardigan. Not OK.

Instead, try one of these pieces to effortlessly transition your tour merch haul from summer to fall—we’re feeling bomber jackets, leather leggings, perfect boots, and the best slip dresses in the world.