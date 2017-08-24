30 Perfect Outfits to Wear With Oxford Shoes

Usually the first thing that pops into our head when we hear the words “oxford shoes” is school uniforms, and the second thing is, “Oxfords are kinda cute, but what the hell would I even wear with them?” But if you look to some of fashion’s biggest bloggers and influencers, you’ll find oxford inspiration galore.
Upon doing a little research, we noticed that oxfords look just as killer with feminine dresses, full skirts and skinny jeans as they do with the menswear they’re usually associated with.
We’ve gathered some seriously chic outfits that look amazing with oxford shoes so you can see just how stylish they can be.
Updated 8/24/2017.