StyleCaster
Share

30 Perfect Outfits to Wear With Oxford Shoes

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Perfect Outfits to Wear With Oxford Shoes

Kristen Bousquet
by
30 Perfect Outfits to Wear With Oxford Shoes
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Usually the first thing that pops into our head when we hear the words “oxford shoes” is school uniforms, and the second thing is, “Oxfords are kinda cute, but what the hell would I even wear with them?” But if you look to some of fashion’s biggest bloggers and influencers, you’ll find oxford inspiration galore.

MORE: 25 Pairs of Fall Boots to Shop Before They Sell Out

Upon doing a little research, we noticed that oxfords look just as killer with feminine dresses, full skirts and skinny jeans as they do with the menswear they’re usually associated with.

MORE: 25 Ways to Be the Best-Dressed Guest at Any Fall Wedding

We’ve gathered some seriously chic outfits that look amazing with oxford shoes so you can see just how stylish they can be.

Updated 8/24/2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Just Another

Photo: Style in Lima

 

Photo: The Werk! Place

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: The Tiny Closet

Photo: Z Hours

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: My Blonde Gal

Photo: The Mysterious Girl

Photo: themysteriousgirl.ro

Photo: Style in Lima

Photo: Mode Moi Sell

Photo: Tomimito

Photo: Like The Yogurt

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Modern Legacy

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Amlul

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: The Golden Diamonds

Photo: Just Another

Photo: Wish Wish Wish

Photo: Trop Rouge

Photo: Collage Vintage

Next slideshow starts in 10s

35 Weird Sex Toys You Have To See To Believe

35 Weird Sex Toys You Have To See To Believe
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share