27 Ways to Style That Kimono Sitting in Your Closet

Kimonos are here to stay. They’re the perfect thing to wear on a summer day that’s not too hot—or a spring/fall day that’s not too cold. They flutter through the breeze oh-so perfectly, and let’s be honest, they’re so damn pretty.
MORE: A Definitive Guide to Year-Round Bohemian Street Style
Inspired by traditional Japanese robes, contemporary kimonos have been given a modern update—prints, fringe, varying lengths—and will give any outfit a cool, boho vibe. And if you think they’re only appropriate for music festivals, think again: Kimonos can we worn with anything in your closet, from skinny jeans and heels or layered over a mini dress for some serious ’70s vibes.
MORE: An Embroidered Kimono Is the Answer to Your Summer Outerwear Woes
To see exactly how fashion stars style their kimonos, we’ve gathered 27 on-point looks that’ll give you major kimono inspo.
A version of this article was originally published in May 2015.
View this post on Instagram
Ok so I had never been on a cruise ship before! Day 2 on the #IndependenceOfTheSeas and one could easily get used to the lifestyle 😜 so thanks @royalcarribean for the opportunity! Last night we had a beautiful black tie dinner (AND thanks so much for the love on our outfits, you guys have gone and KILLED me with your comments!🙏🏾) next to a drifting pink sun, had one too many in the wine bar by the promenade and danced the night away (as in went to bed at 12 - #wild 🎉) with @wrighty_ behind the tables . It's ridiculous 😍! Today we're watching a Grease musical, @tom_harrel and I had a hot stone @elemis couple massage (you know I'm obsessed with their stuff so that was a double treat!), attended a sushi masterclass and I'm now tempted to try the Sky Pad (trampoline with a VR set 😅)! They have super cool activities for young children and kids, Hugo's skin would go like a prune before he'd let us take him away, but I must admit I'm enjoying the parenting off mode 😎 one more sleep till we're back on duty so I'll head back to my Mai Tai if you don't mind 💃🏾💃🏾(catch me on Stories 😘) #IndependenceOfTheSeas #MyIndy