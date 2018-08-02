StyleCaster
27 Ways to Style That Kimono Sitting in Your Closet

Kristen Bousquet
by
How to Style Kimonos
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment.

Kimonos are here to stay. They’re the perfect thing to wear on a summer day that’s not too hot—or a spring/fall day that’s not too cold. They flutter through the breeze oh-so perfectly, and let’s be honest, they’re so damn pretty.

Inspired by traditional Japanese robes, contemporary kimonos have been given a modern update—prints, fringe, varying lengths—and will give any outfit a cool, boho vibe. And if you think they’re only appropriate for music festivals, think again: Kimonos can we worn with anything in your closet, from skinny jeans and heels or layered over a mini dress for some serious ’70s vibes.

To see exactly how fashion stars style their kimonos, we’ve gathered 27 on-point looks that’ll give you major kimono inspo.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2015.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Pair with Boots
Pair with Boots

As the weather begins to cool down, pair with over-the-knee boots, jeans and plain, white tee.

Photo: Song of Style.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Pair with Accessories, Thoughtfully
Accessorize

Don't be afraid to accessorize. If you're heading outdoors, thoughtfully choose a head that complements the kimono.

Photo: The Girl From Panama.

A Night-Out Look

Perfect for a night out, layer a kimono over a sexy, strapless top and pair with jeans and some heels.

Photo: Instagram/@ankaraish.
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Wear with Shorts
Shorts

In the summer, kimonos work really well with shorts, a plain tank and a pair of sandals.

Photo: Tiphaine's Diary.

Pastels

Be mindful of your color scheme. Keep more muted, pastel colors together.

Photo: Instagram/@neotoclothing
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Crop-Top
Crop-Top Kimono

We showed a crop top kimono look for a night out, but here's a crop top look that's totally appropriate for brunch on the weekend.

Photo: Snigdha Parijat.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Layer with Leather
Leather Layering

Layer with a little leather and top off with some black boots.

Photo: Mafalda C./Lookbook.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Keep It Comfy with Shorts
Keep it Comfortable

Keep it comfy, but don't be afraid to throw on a statement necklace, either.

Photo: Lovely Pepa.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Leather Pants
More Leather

Add a little edge with some leather pants.

Photo: Christina Dueholm.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Embrace Fringe
Embrace the Fringe

What we love about this look is she paired a fringe kimono with a fringed purse, and it doesn't look hokey.

Photo: Yulia Si.

On-Trend Sandals

If the kimono isn't going to be the star of the outfit, then the shoes better be.

Photo: Instagram/@marie_daly
STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | The Right Shoes
The Right Shoes

Bonus points if your shoes subtly match the hues of your kimono perfectly.

Photo: Nil Erturk.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Monochromatic
Monochromatic

We're obsessed with this monochromatic look and how this flowing kimono drapes over the fitted dress.

Photo: Beauticurve.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Mix & Match Fabric & Textures
Mix & Match

Don't be afraid to mix and max fabrics, textures and designs. For instance, this look has lace, fringe, scallop detailing and acid wash finish.

Photo: Cuppajyo.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Pop of Color
Pop of Color

Use kimonos to give your outfit a pop of color.

Photo: Q2HAN.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Prints

If your kimono has a wild print, keep the rest of the outfit pretty minimal.

Photo: Hey, Carpe Diem!.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Wear with All-Black Ensemble
Dark Florals

Kimonos are an easy way to bring a little life to an all-black ensemble.

Photo: My Neon Rock.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Create Layers
Layer, Layer, Layer

If the kimono isn't the focus of your outfit, use it as a way to create layers and drama.

Photo: Alana Ruas.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Wear Over a Solid-Colored Dress
Dress It Up

Pairing with a simple, solid-colored dress is the easiest way to style a kimono.

Photo: Our Favorite Style.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | With a Jean Shirt
Jean Shirt

An expected way to layer, but we're obsessed with how this kimono is delicately draped over the long-sleeved jean shirt, without looking bulky.

Photo: Our Favorite Style.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Have Fun
Have Fun With It

This look is wild, but in a really great way. The tip? Have fun with it.

Photo: Montreal in Style.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Robe
Cinch It

Want to wear it like a robe? Then wear it like a robe and cinch that kimono.

Photo: Mannequin Parade.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Work-Appropriate
Work-Appropriate

Need a work-appropriate outfit that's not too stiff and has personality? You just found it.

Photo: Mannequin Parade.

Leather Kimono

Embrace your badass.

Photo: Instagram/@manigazer
On Vacation

Kimonos on a cruise? Oh, absolutely. Throw it over your bathing suit top.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Dyed Hair
Kimono Hair

Match your hair with your kimono. Why not?

Photo: Nany's Klozet.

STYLECASTER | Ways to Style Kimonos | Jeans and Slip-Ons
Jeans and Slip-Ons

The graphic tee, the animal-print slip-ons, the tattered jeans: We're all about this casual-cool look, topped with an extra-long kimono.

Photo: Callie Thorpe.

