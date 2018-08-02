27 Ways to Style That Kimono Sitting in Your Closet

Kimonos are here to stay. They’re the perfect thing to wear on a summer day that’s not too hot—or a spring/fall day that’s not too cold. They flutter through the breeze oh-so perfectly, and let’s be honest, they’re so damn pretty.

Inspired by traditional Japanese robes, contemporary kimonos have been given a modern update—prints, fringe, varying lengths—and will give any outfit a cool, boho vibe. And if you think they’re only appropriate for music festivals, think again: Kimonos can we worn with anything in your closet, from skinny jeans and heels or layered over a mini dress for some serious ’70s vibes.

To see exactly how fashion stars style their kimonos, we’ve gathered 27 on-point looks that’ll give you major kimono inspo.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2015.