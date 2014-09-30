25 Times Emmanuelle Alt Killed it in a Pair of Jeans

Though not as flashy as her predecessor Carine Roitfeld, French Vogue’s current Editor in Chief Emmanuelle Alt is one seriously fashionable woman. She also clearly has a thing for jeans. Seriously, it’s rare to even come across photos of her when she isn’t wearing denim.

Whether Alt’s rocking boyfriend jeans and a motorcycle jacket or black skinnies and an embellished military blazer, she’s got the coveted cool-girl thing down to a science. It’s no wonder that street style photographers are big fans, and women from New York to Paris aspire to copy her every effortless look. Alt told The Telegraph of her style: “I have always been quite boyish. I used to wear some skirts in the past but I was always looking for simplicity.”

