25 Times Emmanuelle Alt Killed it in a Pair of Jeans

Though not as flashy as her predecessor Carine Roitfeld, French Vogue’s current Editor in Chief Emmanuelle Alt is one seriously fashionable woman. She also clearly has a thing for jeans. Seriously, it’s rare to even come across photos of her when she isn’t wearing denim.
Whether Alt’s rocking boyfriend jeans and a motorcycle jacket or black skinnies and an embellished military blazer, she’s got the coveted cool-girl thing down to a science. It’s no wonder that street style photographers are big fans, and women from New York to Paris aspire to copy her every effortless look. Alt told The Telegraph of her style: “I have always been quite boyish. I used to wear some skirts in the past but I was always looking for simplicity.”
Click through the gallery above for 25 of the style star’s best outfits that incorporate jeans for some serious fashion inspiration.
Follow Vogue Paris editor Emmanuelle Alt's style, and one thing is all too apparent, the woman loves jeans! Here, 25 of her best outfits that incorporate jeans, which will provide more than enough inspiration on how to style your jeans.
During Paris Fashion Week, the magazine editor perfectly paired a suede fringe jacket with black skinny jeans.
Photo:
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Looking for casual outfit inspiration? It's hard to go wrong in a black cashmere sweater, black jeans, and black suede boots.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
Completely simple, but totally chic, a great fail-safe outfit is cuffed blue jeans, a tucked-in white-buttown down, and black stilettos.
Photo:
Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci
To get the rocker look, simply pair black jeans and a vintage black leather jacket together. Voila.
Photo:
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Jeans work for evening too! For a cocktail event, Emmanuelle paired her signature black jeans with a statement Balmain blazer.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Style your jeans like Emmanuelle, and cuff your jeans to show off just the right amount of your ankle boots.
Photo:
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
All you need to create the perfect fall outfit? Black jeans and an animal print coat.
Photo:
Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
Emmanuelle's military inspired pea-coat pairs perfectly with her worn-in blue jeans.
Photo:
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Want to dress like a Parisian? Black jeans, a black trench, and a striped shirt is your best bet.
Photo:
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Skinny jeans and a belted puffer coat have never looked so stylish.
Photo:
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
We love this belted plaid jacket with black skinny jeans.
Photo:
Pierre Suu/Getty Images
This outfit consisting of faded black jeans and a belted suede jacket feels just about perfect.
Photo:
Elena Braghieri/Getty Images
You don't need a full on skirt-suit to channel you inner lady—white jeans and quilted jacket will do the trick.
Photo:
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Proof positive that you should absolutely not put away your white jeans during the winter months.
Photo:
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Want to look chic when it's seriously cold outside? Black jeans, a black down coat, and ankle boots are your best bet.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Looking for a fool-proof outfit for work? Make it black jeans and a tuxedo blazer.
Photo:
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
A grey coat pairs perfectly with black jeans and black ankle boots.
Photo:
Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Want to master the model off-duty look? All you need is a pair of black jeans, a t-shirt, and a black motorcyle jacket.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Dress up white jeans and a chambray shirt with a pair of statement lace heels.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Nail jeans for evening pairing them with a statement embellished blazer and dressed-up heels.
Photo:
Kristy Sparow/WireImage
The perfect outfit for when you want to dress polished for a casual day out and about: cropped black jeans and a tucked in blue Oxford shirt.
Photo:
Francois Durand/Getty Images
A great look for casual Fridays? Blue jeans paired with a navy blazer and a button-down.
Photo:
Julien Hekimian/WireImage
Perfectly cropped black jeans and a white blazer? Yes, please.
Photo:
Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic
This outfit made up of black jeans, a black and white striped T-shirt, and a black blazer feels quintessentially Parisian.
Photo:
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Jazz up a classic blazer and jeans combo with statement heels in a fun color like red.
Photo:
Jacopo Raule/GC Images