20 Ways to Style Fringe Like a Pro

You’ve probably noticed that Spring 2015 runways were awash in fringe. From Proenza Schouler to Thakoon, top designers managed to the make the boho, slightly retro style extremely modern, achingly hip, and absolutely wearable, as evidenced by the sheer number of bloggers, It-girls, and fashion stars who’ve been showing off their fringed pieces.

If you’re dying to test out the trend, but aren;t sure exactly how to pull it off like a pro, check out these 20 inspiring looks now.

Photo: The L Fashion

Photo: Skirts of Urban

Photo: Fashion Zen

Photo: Dressed for Dreams

Photo: Tracie Marie Please

Photo: Samieze

Photo: The Fashion Crack

Photo: Restless Youth

Photo: Lost in Day Dreams

Photo: The Hunter Collector

Photo: Skirts of Urban

Photo: Veja Du

Photo: EJ Style

Photo: Fashion Zen

Photo: Raquel Paiva

Photo: APB

Photo: Louise Xin Jonsson

Photo: The Fashion Experience

Photo: Shelly Stuckman

