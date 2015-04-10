20 Ways to Style Fringe Like a Pro

You’ve probably noticed that Spring 2015 runways were awash in fringe. From Proenza Schouler to Thakoon, top designers managed to the make the boho, slightly retro style extremely modern, achingly hip, and absolutely wearable, as evidenced by the sheer number of bloggers, It-girls, and fashion stars who’ve been showing off their fringed pieces.

If you’re dying to test out the trend, but aren;t sure exactly how to pull it off like a pro, check out these 20 inspiring looks now.