How to Style a Dress and Stay Warm During Winter

We have a love-hate relationship with winter. We love cozy layers, sweaters, and boots, but we also miss our flirty shorts, skirts, and dresses from the warmer months. So how do we manage to style our favorite floral mini for winter without completely freezing? The answer is all in the layers.
Layer a classic black turtleneck or blouse underneath your dress, add some tights, a coat (or two), and you’ll be good to go! One of our favorite layered looks is an oversized sweater over a midi or maxi dress; it instantly transforms the dress into a skirted look and feels completely new.
Layering for winter doesn’t have to be a bulky mess that makes you feel like you’re a walking marshmallow, either—focus on layering with intentional items that you want to be seen, coordinate with the dress, and can be worn all at the same time. Mix and match fabrics and prints, and don’t overthink it. And when all else fails, throw a cozy statement coat over your dress, add some tights and boots, and head out.
Ahead, we gathered some of our favorite winter dress street styling looks, including a handful of dresses and layering items to add to your closet before the end of the season.
The Classic Black Turtleneck
You can easily transform any spring or summer dress into a winter look with a black turtleneck underneath.
Monochrome
Layer matching OTK boots with a dress for a super-sleek winter pairing.
Long Layers
Our favorite way to wear a dress during winter is by layering an oversized sweater over the dress and transforming it into a long layered look.
Matching Dress and Pants
Layer matching pants with a dress for an updated winter set.
The Oversized Sweater
Sweater, $29.99 (was $59.99) at Mango
Off-the-Shoulder Pairing
To transition your favorite off-the-shoulder pieces to winter, layer a T-shirt or blouse under the dress for extra coverage.
Puffer Piece
Double up on layers with an oversized puffer jacket, turtleneck, and slip skirt.
Fishnetted
Layer fishnets, over-the-knee socks, and multiple jackets with your mini dress.
Make Each Layer Count
When opting to ditch the large winter coat, make sure to make each layer count. Add a decorative blouse, fishnet tights, a hat, and even a couple of hidden layering pieces for extra warmth.
Blouse Things
Dress up the look and add a blouse under your dress. Look for a blouse with decorative sleeves, volume, or patterns for that extra punch.
Long-Sleeve Layers
Brighten up your look by adding a colorful long-sleeve tee under your dress.
The Mesh Maxi
Dress, $75.50 (was $108) at ASOS
Red All Over
When in doubt, go for a monochromatic look. You can bulk up on layers, and it will still look super chic when it's all one color.
Print Mix
Dress, $299 (was $598) at DVF
Statement Coat
A simple way to stay warm but not feel weighed down with layers is adding a simple statement coat!
Blazer Layers
Switch out your coat for a long tuxedo blazer as an extra layer.
It's a Tights Party
Don't forget about your tights! Add a colorful pair when you want to spice things up.
OTK Boots
Pair over-the-knee boots with any dress for an instant winter update.
Oversized Boyfriend Sweater
Printed Layers
Mix prints for the ultimate winter layered look.
Colorful Layers
Add a colorful or contrasting cropped jacket over your dress.
The Sweater + Dress
A simple sweater will add extra warmth and dimension to any dress.
