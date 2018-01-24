How to Style a Dress and Stay Warm During Winter

We have a love-hate relationship with winter. We love cozy layers, sweaters, and boots, but we also miss our flirty shorts, skirts, and dresses from the warmer months. So how do we manage to style our favorite floral mini for winter without completely freezing? The answer is all in the layers.

Layer a classic black turtleneck or blouse underneath your dress, add some tights, a coat (or two), and you’ll be good to go! One of our favorite layered looks is an oversized sweater over a midi or maxi dress; it instantly transforms the dress into a skirted look and feels completely new.

Layering for winter doesn’t have to be a bulky mess that makes you feel like you’re a walking marshmallow, either—focus on layering with intentional items that you want to be seen, coordinate with the dress, and can be worn all at the same time. Mix and match fabrics and prints, and don’t overthink it. And when all else fails, throw a cozy statement coat over your dress, add some tights and boots, and head out.

Ahead, we gathered some of our favorite winter dress street styling looks, including a handful of dresses and layering items to add to your closet before the end of the season.