25 Badass Ways to Style Camo Pants

Camouflage pants were once reserved for military figures and discerning Army-navy shoppers, but—during the last few years—they’ve started to infiltrate fashion in a big way.

Some of our favorite retailers and labels like J. Crew and J. Brand, and top bloggers like Sincerely Jules and Brunette Braid are total camo pant connoisseurs, and have showed us some brilliant ways to make the style work for any gal. Whether you choose to style them with an oversized sweater and beanie for fall or a shearling jacket and boots for winter, here are 25 ways to look as cool as the dudes in camo pants!