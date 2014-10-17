StyleCaster
25 Badass Ways to Style Camo Pants

StyleCaster

25 Badass Ways to Style Camo Pants

Kristen Bousquet
by
25 Badass Ways to Style Camo Pants
Camouflage pants were once reserved for military figures and discerning Army-navy shoppers, but—during the last few years—they’ve started to infiltrate fashion in a big way.

Some of our favorite retailers and labels like J. Crew and J. Brand, and top bloggers like Sincerely Jules and Brunette Braid are total camo pant connoisseurs, and have showed us some brilliant ways to make the style work for any gal. Whether you choose to style them with an oversized sweater and beanie for fall or a shearling jacket and boots for winter, here are 25 ways to look as cool as the dudes in camo pants!

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: En Tu Armario Me Cole

Photo: My Showroom

Photo: Brunette Braid

Photo: Peace Love Shea

Photo: Fashion Avenue

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Little Blonde Book

Photo: My Mix Up

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Heliely B

Photo: Red Reiding Hood

Photo: Twenties Girl Style

Photo: Audrey F

Photo: The Brunette Salad

Photo: These Days

Photo: Ohh Couture

Photo: Cara Loren

Photo: Pink Peonies

Photo: Fashion Hippie Loves

Photo: Seams for a Desire

Photo: These Days

Photo: Nany's Klozet

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

