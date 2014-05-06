How to Wear Boyfriend Jeans: 10 Stylish Outfits

The boyfriend jean: It’s one of those rare fashion birds that is as beloved as it is divisive. The baggy, slouchy pant meant to give off the vibe that you’re wearing your man’s wardrobe staples has just as many lovers as it does haters—and as it happens, we happen to be in the former camp. Once you learn how to wear boyfriend jeans, you’ll be a convert for life.
Around here, we’re big believers in the boyfriend jean as a staple piece. The jeans look great paired with everything from a basic white T-shirt to a chunky sweater, and they lend versatility in terms of shoe choice: you can wear them with everything from Adidas sneakers to sky-high stilettos.
Click through the gallery to see the 10 ways to style your boyfriend jeans this spring, and see why we’re absolutely #TeamBoyfriendJean
1. With a basic white T-shirt.
If there's one thing you can get away with when you're wearing boyfriend jeans, it's not trying too hard.In fact, the whole idea of a boyfriend jean is that you woke up, rolled out of bed, and threw on a set of your beau's most comfy beat-up denim. In that vein, throwing on an oversize white tee and minimal accessories makes a lot of sense—toss on a pair of basic heels with it, and you're good to go.
Photo: Let's Have a Margarita
2. With sharp accessories.
One surefire way to dress up a pair of boyfriend jeans is making sure all your accessories are significantly sharper than the typically slouchy pants. Prime example: a crisp button-up, a sleek pair of loafers, and a brightly colored, structured bag, as modeled by Lucky market editor Laurel Pantin. The French countryside vibe of the cat-eye shades and headband don't hurt, either.
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
3. Mix athletic wear with stylish staples.
You might have heard so-called experts touting that you simply must set off the masculine vibe of boyfriend jeans with a pair of girly shoes—we're here to disagree with that assertion. They can look just as stylish with a pair of trendy sneakers, a cute clutch, and a boyish plaid shirt.
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
4. Throw a belt on 'em.
If there's a problem with boyfriend jeans, it's that they tend to fit a little loosely everywhere—including in the waist. While the whole idea of slouch is definitely what you should be going for, it's not a cute look to have your pants hanging off your body. Throw your favorite belt on the trousers, then build your accessories around it.
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo
5. With a cute little jacket.
Since your bottom half is sure to be engulfed in more denim than you ever thought you could pull off, it's probably a good idea to keep your top half as fitted and structured as possible. A great way to do that: a cropped jacket perfect for Spring. We love the little leather one in this gal's outfit, which minimizes the broadening effect of the horizontal stripes.
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota
A pair of neon T-straps can go a long way!
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota
6. Under a long coat.
Another myth: that you can't wear boyfriend jeans with big, oversize overcoats. False! You can totally do it—just make sure the coat is more architectural and doesn't completely swallow your figure. The statement-making color and the tightly-bound waist on this gal's coat, as well as how she rolled up the sleeves, all contribute to a trés-feminine look that suits boyfriend jeans well.
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota
7. Don't fear the rips.
A common trait shared by many a pair of boyfriend jeans: rips, tears, and holes. There's definitely a right and a wrong way to wear these; for highest levels of chicdom, we recommend you steer clear of the more punk-inspired versions, and pair the ripped pantalones with polished staples like fur, blazers, and structured bags, like Russian street style blogger Saida Mouradova, pictured.
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo:
Vincenzo Grillo/IMAXTREE.COM
8. Reach for a darker wash.
We feel pretty confident saying that most boyfriend jeans adhere to a very light, almost-white wash. But every now and then you'll encounter a slouchy pair in a darker tone; these are fun to work with because you can easily pair them with whites and neutrals to your heart's delight.
Photo: ImaxTree
Photo:
Alessia Gammarota
9. Layer them up.
Yes, you can wear layers with boyfriend jeans, but it's a very tricky business. Too many layers, and you just end up looking rather frumpy and shapeless. We recommend you reach for a slightly more fitted set of the jeans, then appraoch layering without fear. We love how this gal pair a staple white button-up under a slouchy black sweater with a crispy hat on top to set it all off.
Photo: Drop Dead Gorgeous
10. Risk-taking is key.
Here's a little-known secret: wearing boyfriend jeans is kind of risky to begin with, because it goes against the more traditional belief that stylish women should wear figure-flattering pieces at all times. Once you've dipped your toe in the risk-taking pool, you may as well jump all the way in; we love how this gal paired her jeans with a full-on leopard coat, which she offsets with sharp black accessories.
Photo: Damsel in Dior