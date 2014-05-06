How to Wear Boyfriend Jeans: 10 Stylish Outfits

The boyfriend jean: It’s one of those rare fashion birds that is as beloved as it is divisive. The baggy, slouchy pant meant to give off the vibe that you’re wearing your man’s wardrobe staples has just as many lovers as it does haters—and as it happens, we happen to be in the former camp. Once you learn how to wear boyfriend jeans, you’ll be a convert for life.

Around here, we’re big believers in the boyfriend jean as a staple piece. The jeans look great paired with everything from a basic white T-shirt to a chunky sweater, and they lend versatility in terms of shoe choice: you can wear them with everything from Adidas sneakers to sky-high stilettos.

Click through the gallery to see the 10 ways to style your boyfriend jeans this spring, and see why we’re absolutely #TeamBoyfriendJean