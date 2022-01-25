10 Ways To Style Boyfriend Jeans That Will Convince You To Ditch Your Skinnies

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s have an honest discussion about boyfriend jeans. I love this style of the baggy, hip-hugging denim. They look effortlessly cool and magically go with every style of shoe, making them a superstar piece in any fashion girl’s wardrobe. This closet essential truly deserves the hype, and I have no qualms about how to style boyfriend jeans—but real talk, why must we give the credit to the boyfriends?!! Last time I checked, my boyfriend’s jeans are significantly too tight on my hips and the denim is much too stiff. The notion of borrowing my boyfriend’s jeans is a mere fantasy that I have no desire to fulfill.

Since I don’t have the option of raiding my boyfriend’s closet for the perfect pair of jeans, I’ve had to endure a lot of trial and error in the dressing room. Shopping for boyfriend jeans is a special kind of difficult; I want them to be baggy around my thighs, yet snug around the waist (this is not easy to find if you’ve got a little curve). I also don’t want my boyfriend jeans to look like mom jeans, which are higher-waisted and more fitted throughout the leg. I want the effortless slouch that I see on celebrities, and I refuse to settle!

If you have a similar dilemma, I would recommend shopping for boyfriend jeans from Zara, Good American, Mango and Target, as there are all stores where I’ve had particularly good luck. Once you have your perfect jeans, you can focus on the fun part: styling them! Boyfriend jeans are versatile—they go great with sneakers and a sweatshirt and look even better with a heel and statement sleeve.

Boyfriend jeans will never go out of style, so there’s years of fashion inspiration to pull from. Below, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite ways to style boyfriend jeans that you’ll look amazing in (and your boyfriend could never pull off).

With a Fur Coat

Whether your coat is faux or vintage, it adds the perfect level of drama to spice up classic boyfriend jeans. This example still has a casual feel because the shirt, bag and boots are all an understated black.

With a Corset Top

Show a little skin and create an amazing hourglass figure by pairing your boyfriend jeans with a corset. A corset will make the jeans look dressier, which helps with an easy day-to-night outfit.

With Eye-Catching Jewelry

Boyfriend jeans are so appealing because they are comfortable. You don’t need to sacrifice that comfort with the rest of your outfit—just add a bold necklace or earrings and you’ve created a look.

With Extra-Girly Accessories

You may be wearing pants your boyfriend would borrow, but it’s fun to make the rest of the outfit extra-girly for contrast. Colorful heels and a feather clutch will do the trick! Invest in a great pair of jeans and then hit Zara to find trendy accessories.

With a Plain White Tee

A high quality white T-shirt with denim is a recipe for success. Not only will both items last you forever, they’ll also go with everything else in your closet. Elevate the look by wearing sleek all-black accessories.

With a Long Jacket

This is an outfit the Olsen twins would approve of! The jeans and jacket are oversized without looking lazy. A pointed toe shoe and black sunglasses add to that signature Olsencore “too cool for you” effect.

With a Halter Top

Boyfriend jeans and a halter top is the easiest way to look effortlessly hot while remaining comfortable on a summer day or a night out. The halter top will show off your collar bones and create a nice feminine shape to contrast against the baggy jeans.

With Statement Sleeves

If you like being the center of attention, then I highly recommend taking advantage of statement sleeves. Boyfriend jeans are an unexpected pairing with ruffles or tulle, which is what makes the look even more interesting (and gets you that extra attention).

With Heeled Boots

Boyfriend jeans look great with a pair of heeled boots because of their relaxed leg. Why not have a fun heel peeking out from underneath? If you can wear jeans to your office, a heeled boot is a good way to dress the pants up without sacrificing comfort.

With a Sweater Set

When spring finally arrives, you can expect to see sweater sets everywhere. They were huge last season and will definitely be popular again because of how fun they are to style. To avoid looking too granny-core, go for boyfriend jeans to dress ’em down.