How 3 STYLECASTER Editors Style a Bomber Jacket

You’d have to try pretty hard not to notice the proliferation of bomber jackets over the past few seasons: They’ve practically become an off-duty uniform for the Kendall/Gigi set, which means, of course, that their millions of fans have followed suit. Couple that with endorsements from Kanye West (who ordered 100 custom Alpha Industries MA-1 flight jackets for the crew of his Yeezus tour in 2013) along with high-fashion labels such as Vetements, Gucci, and Saint Laurent, and its no shock they’re the year’s most-Googled trend.
Naturally, our editors aren’t immune to the fervor, and the bomber is one of the pieces we’ve been most excited to wear now that the weather is finally cooperating. With that in mind, I asked three members of the STYLECASTER team to demonstrate how they plan on styling the piece for fall. Choosing Cienne’s brand-new cropped alpaca bomber, The Arrivals’ cold-weather-friendly goose-down style, and Wilfred’s dusty-pink Poussin jacket, they came up with three outfits you have full permission to copy this season.
In the gallery below, see how they wore the biggest outerwear trend of 2016, and shop picks from some of our favorite brands.
Tory Rust/STYLECASTER
Tory Rust/STYLECASTER
Hilfiger Collection Scuba Varsity Bomber Jacket, $494; at Shopbop
"I really like to mix dressy pieces with more casual ones (I’ll wear a tulle skirt with Converse) so a bomber is a natural choice for me when wearing a dress. The green jacket really pops against the black and white, and also adds some volume to the look, as this dress is preeeetty tight. I’ve added this bomber to my growing list of jackets by The Arrivals that I’m dying to own."—Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer
Han Unisex Bomber, $345; at The Arrivals
Tory Rust/STYLECASTER
Tory Rust/STYLECASTER
Kendall + Kylie Matte Satin Bomber Jacket, $295; at Neiman Marcus
Alpha Industries x JackThreads MA-1 Blood Chit Bomber, $145; at JackThreads
"I selected this delightful dusty rose number because I’ve never met a shade of pastel pink I didn’t like, and also because it’s my #aesthetic and will look great in my grid. I’m kidding about that last part (no I’m not). I paired it with a silver miniskirt because IMHO it’s the best color combo save for, well, black on black which, unfortunately, was not an option, because Hilary, our fashion editor, said it would be boring 🙄."—Christina Grasso, social media manager [Ed note: It's true, I said that. But how good is the pink?!"]
Wilfred Poussin Bomber, $198; at Aritzia
Tory Rust/STYLECASTER
Tory Rust/STYLECASTER
Embroidered Bomber, $119.99; at Mango
Lightweight Zipped Sleeve Pocket Bomber Jacket, $51; at Missguided