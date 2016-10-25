How 3 STYLECASTER Editors Style a Bomber Jacket

You’d have to try pretty hard not to notice the proliferation of bomber jackets over the past few seasons: They’ve practically become an off-duty uniform for the Kendall/Gigi set, which means, of course, that their millions of fans have followed suit. Couple that with endorsements from Kanye West (who ordered 100 custom Alpha Industries MA-1 flight jackets for the crew of his Yeezus tour in 2013) along with high-fashion labels such as Vetements, Gucci, and Saint Laurent, and its no shock they’re the year’s most-Googled trend.

Naturally, our editors aren’t immune to the fervor, and the bomber is one of the pieces we’ve been most excited to wear now that the weather is finally cooperating. With that in mind, I asked three members of the STYLECASTER team to demonstrate how they plan on styling the piece for fall. Choosing Cienne’s brand-new cropped alpaca bomber, The Arrivals’ cold-weather-friendly goose-down style, and Wilfred’s dusty-pink Poussin jacket, they came up with three outfits you have full permission to copy this season.

In the gallery below, see how they wore the biggest outerwear trend of 2016, and shop picks from some of our favorite brands.