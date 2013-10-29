StyleCaster
5 Interesting Ways To Style Basic T-Shirts (And Where To Wear ‘Em)

The Urban Umbrella
by

1653_Article

Bree Alwin is the fashion and beauty-obsessed writer of TheUrbanUmbrella.com.  

Once known as a schlubby weekend staple, T-shirts can get way more mileage than being your go-to couch surfing wear. Use them as part of a chic layering ensemble or dress them up with a cute skirt and belt. The possibilities are practically endless. Check out my favorite combos below, plus when to wear them:

1. Meeting His Parents

1. The Classic Style Board
You can never go wrong when it comes to wearing a white T-shirt and jeans. This basic styling is one of my absolute favorite ways to wear a simple T, and it’s a great canvas for adding on elements of seasonal trends, like this season’s military look. Throwing on this leather and olive green jacket from LuLu’s over your jeans and tee creates a great everyday outfit. It’s perfect for meeting his family—it’s dressy enough, but doesn’t look like you’re trying too hard.

2. Brunch

2. Slouchy Style BoardWhenever I feel the need for a super laidback look, I always turn to slouchy T-shirts and equally baggy boyfriend jeans. And by baggy, I mean pairing together two pieces with a bit of give to them—but nothing too loose or you’ll risk looking sloppy. A structured bag, printed scarf, and booties kick this look up a notch enough to look cute while sipping mimosas and catching up on the night before.

3. Work

3. layered style board
Put your tee front and center by layering it over a button-down. Add a belt and cute booties or pumps to make it look slick enough for the office.

4. Dinner Date

4. Tulle Style Board
My motto is “when in doubt, wear tulle.” Tulle is a great way to add a feminine touch to any outfit, especially when you’re pairing it with a simple and somewhat boxy T-shirt. Tuck in your tee and throw on a belt, and you have the perfect girly-yet-chic dinner outfit.

5. Bar-Hopping

5. Printed Style Board
I’m obsessed with all of this season’s prints. It seems that everywhere I turn I see a new printed piece that just needs to be in wardrobe. This particular printed tee is oversized and slouchy which makes it perfect for wearing over a pair of leather leggings. (The big cut also helps if you don’t want to show your butt.) Layer on a moto-inspired jacket and sparkly necklace to polish off this look.


