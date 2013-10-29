5 Interesting Ways To Style Basic T-Shirts (And Where To Wear ‘Em)

Bree Alwin is the fashion and beauty-obsessed writer of TheUrbanUmbrella.com. Her blog combines high-end fashion with practicality, making style accessible, affordable, and obtainable to fashionistas on any budget.

Once known as a schlubby weekend staple, T-shirts can get way more mileage than being your go-to couch surfing wear. Use them as part of a chic layering ensemble or dress them up with a cute skirt and belt. The possibilities are practically endless. Check out my favorite combos below, plus when to wear them:

1. Meeting His Parents



You can never go wrong when it comes to wearing a white T-shirt and jeans. This basic styling is one of my absolute favorite ways to wear a simple T, and it’s a great canvas for adding on elements of seasonal trends, like this season’s military look. Throwing on this leather and olive green jacket from LuLu’s over your jeans and tee creates a great everyday outfit. It’s perfect for meeting his family—it’s dressy enough, but doesn’t look like you’re trying too hard.

2. Brunch

Whenever I feel the need for a super laidback look, I always turn to slouchy T-shirts and equally baggy boyfriend jeans. And by baggy, I mean pairing together two pieces with a bit of give to them—but nothing too loose or you’ll risk looking sloppy. A structured bag, printed scarf, and booties kick this look up a notch enough to look cute while sipping mimosas and catching up on the night before.

3. Work





Put your tee front and center by layering it over a button-down. Add a belt and cute booties or pumps to make it look slick enough for the office.



4. Dinner Date



My motto is “when in doubt, wear tulle.” Tulle is a great way to add a feminine touch to any outfit, especially when you’re pairing it with a simple and somewhat boxy T-shirt. Tuck in your tee and throw on a belt, and you have the perfect girly-yet-chic dinner outfit.

5. Bar-Hopping



I’m obsessed with all of this season’s prints. It seems that everywhere I turn I see a new printed piece that just needs to be in wardrobe. This particular printed tee is oversized and slouchy which makes it perfect for wearing over a pair of leather leggings. (The big cut also helps if you don’t want to show your butt.) Layer on a moto-inspired jacket and sparkly necklace to polish off this look.





