How to Style a Printed Top: Tips from The Glamourai

All this month, we’ve partnered with street style maven and power stylist The Glamourai (Kelly Framel) to bring you 30 Days of Style, featuring a month’s worth of inspiring spring outfits—using just 30 key pieces. Framel has a knack for making unconventional pairings seem utterly wearable—from bold color combinations to inventive layering—and she’s sharing some of her styling tricks in this video series!

Bold, printed tops are a spring and summer staple, but sometimes they can be a bit intimidating when it comes to pairing them with other pieces in your closet. Instead of thinking in narrow terms—layering a bold print over something simple like dark jeans, for example—Framel encourages being a bit more playful in approaching prints, taking as an example a paintbrush-print tunic she’d used as one of her 30 key pieces for spring.

“I really love this printed sweater,” says Framel. “It’s one of those pieces that, at first glance, might seem a bit much, but actually can be worn in a million different ways. We’re doing it today on its own as a dress; over pants as a tunic; you can tuck it into a little printed short; and what’s fun about the pattern is that it’s really easy to mix it with other prints because it is so bold and so graphic, and there are so many colors to play off of in there.”

“Just because something is fun doesn’t mean it can’t be equally functional.”

