7 Very Different Ways To Style a Plain Black T-Shirt

Everyone has at least one in their closet, and you likely stock up on them when they’re on sale just to have because you know you’ll end up wearing it all of the time. Yes, we are talking about the plain black t-shirt.
Similar to white tees, the black tee is a mandatory wardrobe staple that you can pair with just about anything, and we mean anything. Whether you’re going for a more casual look by pairing your plain black tee with a pair of overalls or high-waisted jeans or you want to wear it to work with a midi skirt and heels, there is a way to style a plain black tee for just about any occasion.
Here, seven very different ways to style your plain black tee-shirt. You might as well get some mileage out of it!
Have a favorite way to style your own black tee-shirt? Share it in the comments!
1. Wear your black t-shirt with all black.
There's nothing quite as sleek as an all black outfit. This is an incredibly easy look to pull together. Grab your plain black tee, and anything else you have that's black in your closet—jackets, jeans, shoes, a handbag—and pair them together. There's really no way to go wrong!
Photo: Victoria Tornegren
2. Or with a pair of high-waisted jeans.
For the ultimate casual look, pair your plain black tee with a pair of high-waisted jeans. We especially love this look when you show off a little midriff action with a cropped black tee. It's a great way to show off just the right amount of skin (but not too much). You can also roll the bottom of your jeans a bit and pair them with your favorite fall booties for a more fashion forward look, perfect for a first date.
Photo: Signe Belfiore
3. A mini skirt and a plain black t-shirt is the perfect combo.
If you're heading out for a night on the town, rather than baring it all, cover up with your plain black tee. Let your legs be the star of the show and opt for a mini skirt. Whether you want to stick with an all black look by pairing your tee with a black mini or get a little wild and pair it with a bright, patterned mini skirt, this is a sure way to stand out for all of the right sartorial reasons.
Photo: The Little Magpie
4. Toss on a flannel over your black tee.
Especially during the fall, flannel shirts become a staple in our wardrobes. Rather than buttoning them all the way up, let it fly open and show off your plain black tee underneath. This is such an effortlessly cool look—and a seriously simple and quick one to put together in a pinch!
Photo: Room 91
5. Pair your black tee with a midi skirt.
We're utterly obsessed with midi skirts at the moment, and especially love the trend when the skirt is front and center. Let your midi skirt shine by pairing it with a simple black tee. You can fully tuck it into the skirt for a more polished look or tuck in the front and let it hang out in the back to channel your inner grunge girl.
Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle
6. Wear it with a pair of overalls.
For those of you who love staying on top of the latest trends, you'll know that overalls are all of the rage at the moment. While many fashion enthusiasts are pairing their overalls with cropped tops, might we suggest just wearing yours with a simple black tee-shirt.
Photo: Love Blair
8. Black t-shirts even work for evening.
Black t-shirts aren't just for casual days, they work for evening too. We love the combination of a formal skirt (think lace or taffeta) paired with a black tee and evening shoes.
Photo: Atlantic-Pacific