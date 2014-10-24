7 Very Different Ways To Style a Plain Black T-Shirt

Everyone has at least one in their closet, and you likely stock up on them when they’re on sale just to have because you know you’ll end up wearing it all of the time. Yes, we are talking about the plain black t-shirt.

Similar to white tees, the black tee is a mandatory wardrobe staple that you can pair with just about anything, and we mean anything. Whether you’re going for a more casual look by pairing your plain black tee with a pair of overalls or high-waisted jeans or you want to wear it to work with a midi skirt and heels, there is a way to style a plain black tee for just about any occasion.

Here, seven very different ways to style your plain black tee-shirt. You might as well get some mileage out of it!

