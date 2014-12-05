25 Fierce Ways to Style a Leopard Coat

Honestly, there’s no better shortcut to looking cool than by throwing on a leopard coat. Part rock and roll, part uptown glam, and totally fierce, a feline-printed coat—especially in real or faux fur—can instantly up your winter style game.

Whether paired with jeans and a tee, a cool LBD, or even with other prints for the ultimate fashion risk, pretty much anyone can pull off a leopard coat. Plus, some of our favorite blogs like Sincerely Jules and Atlantic Pacific regularly showcase new ways to style ’em, so click through and check them out now