25 Fierce Ways to Style a Leopard Coat

Kristen Bousquet
by
Honestly, there’s no better shortcut to looking cool than by throwing on a leopard coat. Part rock and roll, part uptown glam, and totally fierce, a feline-printed coat—especially in real or faux fur—can instantly up your winter style game.

MORE: 20 Glamorous Faux Fur Coats You Need This Season

Whether paired with jeans and a tee, a cool LBD, or even with other prints for the ultimate fashion risk, pretty much anyone can pull off a leopard coat. Plus, some of our favorite blogs like Sincerely Jules and Atlantic Pacific regularly showcase new ways to style ’em, so click through and check them out now

 

 

Photo: Fashion Me Now

Photo: Atlantic-Pacific 

Photo: Styling My Life

Photo: Where Did U Get That

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Lady Addict 

Photo: Media Marmalade

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Boulevard de Prague

Photo: My Showroom

Photo: Fashion Me Now

Photo: Fashion and Cookies

Photo: Life in Style

Photo: Mariela Kelly

Photo: Nana's Fashion

Photo: Peter_B

Photo: Two For the Show

Photo: Picasa

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

Photo: Fashion of a Novice

Photo: Fashion and Cookies

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Harper's Bazaar

