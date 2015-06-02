StyleCaster
Share

23 Reasons Why You Need a Denim Dress This Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

23 Reasons Why You Need a Denim Dress This Spring

by
23 Reasons Why You Need a Denim Dress This Spring
24 Start slideshow

 

More than any runway or red carpet, the street style and fashion blogger crowd are by far the biggest indicators as to whether a trend is truly primed to take off. So while the arrival of denim dresses from designers like Acne and Chloé to fast-fashion spots like Zara and COS suggested this could be something major, it’s the swarm of It-girls on the street who’ve solidified the piece as an official thing for spring.

MORE: 50 Ways To Dress Like a Fashion Editor on a Student’s Budget

Right now, we’re seeing patched denim dresses over button-down blouses, short-sleeve chambray styles with crisp white sneakers, boxy sleeveless cuts with frayed hems, and more inventive takes on the casual piece. Sound appealing? Keep clicking for 16 killer ways to style denim dress this season—and seven of the coolest versions to buy online right now.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 24

Click on for your complete guide to wearing denim dresses this season.

Photo: Damsel in Dior

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Keishikibi

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Fashion Me Now

Photo: The Fashion Eaters

Photo: Street Smith

Photo: Late Afternoon Blog

Photo: Zanita

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: With Love From Kat

Photo: Style Du Monde

Photo: Caroline's Mode

Photo: Keishikibi

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Caroline's Mode

Frayed Denim Dress, $98; at Pixie Market

Halter Top Dress With Frayed Hem, $49.90; at Zara

Chloé Crochet-Detail Chambray Dress; at MATCHESFASHION.COM

Denim Lace Up Dress, $62; at Pixie Market

Lazy Oaf Denim Tank Dress With All Over Hello Print, $99; at ASOS

Denim-Look Shirt Dress, $115; at COS

Chambray Dress, $115; at COS

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Sew Sketchy Takes the CFDAs

Sew Sketchy Takes the CFDAs
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share