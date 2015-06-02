23 Reasons Why You Need a Denim Dress This Spring

More than any runway or red carpet, the street style and fashion blogger crowd are by far the biggest indicators as to whether a trend is truly primed to take off. So while the arrival of denim dresses from designers like Acne and Chloé to fast-fashion spots like Zara and COS suggested this could be something major, it’s the swarm of It-girls on the street who’ve solidified the piece as an official thing for spring.

Right now, we’re seeing patched denim dresses over button-down blouses, short-sleeve chambray styles with crisp white sneakers, boxy sleeveless cuts with frayed hems, and more inventive takes on the casual piece. Sound appealing? Keep clicking for 16 killer ways to style denim dress this season—and seven of the coolest versions to buy online right now.