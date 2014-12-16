StyleCaster
25 Ways ‘It’ Girls Are Styling Beanie Hats This Winter

What's hot
Kristen Bousquet
by
Depending on where you live, the winter can be seriously brutal, and usually involves having to sacrifice you hair in order to pop on a hat and keep your head and ears warm.

Beanies are nothing new for the style set, but they continue to be all the rage now that the weather has gotten cold. We’ve seen tons of fashion influencers and bloggers out and about in the hats already this winter including Gal Meets Glam’s Julia Engel and Lucitisima’s Lucita Yañez. The best part of this trend? Unlike a $4,000 “it” bag, this is something that anyone can get in on (plenty of great beanie options are out there for even $10).

Since undoubtedly you want to look as cool as some of your favorite fashion influencers, click through the slideshow above to see some of our favorite ways to rock a beanie!

It seems like everyone is wearing a beanie hat now that the weather has gotten colder. Take a few cues from some of our favorite fashion influencer on how to wear the trend. Here, 25 outfit ideas, all with beanies, to copy now. 

Photo: Elodie in Paris

Photo: Neslisah Cetin

Photo: Lexicon of Style

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Shy Girl Loud Voice

Photo: Style & Glaze

Photo: Lihn Winn

Photo: The Bubbly Speckle

Photo: CiÃ¡ran Christopher

Photo: Elodie in Paris

Photo: Fashion Vein

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Lucitisima

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

Photo: We Wore What

Photo: Le Sycomore

Photo: Always Judging

Photo: Estelle Fashion

Photo: Mes Voyages a Paris

Photo: Cuillere a Absinthe

 

Photo: Brooklyn Blonde

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo: A Portable Package

Photo: Flirting With Fashion

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Lucitisima

