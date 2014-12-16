25 Ways ‘It’ Girls Are Styling Beanie Hats This Winter

Depending on where you live, the winter can be seriously brutal, and usually involves having to sacrifice you hair in order to pop on a hat and keep your head and ears warm.

Beanies are nothing new for the style set, but they continue to be all the rage now that the weather has gotten cold. We’ve seen tons of fashion influencers and bloggers out and about in the hats already this winter including Gal Meets Glam’s Julia Engel and Lucitisima’s Lucita Yañez. The best part of this trend? Unlike a $4,000 “it” bag, this is something that anyone can get in on (plenty of great beanie options are out there for even $10).

Since undoubtedly you want to look as cool as some of your favorite fashion influencers, click through the slideshow above to see some of our favorite ways to rock a beanie!