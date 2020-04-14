TWICE’s ‘Seize the Light’ Docuseries Is Making History—Here’s How to Stream It

Fans of TWICE, you only have to hear this once: A new docuseries about the girls is on the way! In it, the girls will open up about the struggles they’ve faced. But before we get into that, you’re probably wondering how to stream TWICE’s ‘Seize the Light’ YouTube docuseries once it comes out. Thankfully, anyone reading this will have no problem streaming it when the time comes.

And when might that be, exactly? Well, TWICE and their label (JYP Entertainment) announced the group’s latest documentary offering with a full-length trailer on April 9. After watching it—which you can do, below—fans will notice that the docuseries titled TWICE: Seize the Light is set to kick off its premiere episode on Wednesday, April 29.

This episode will be the first of eight, with new episodes uploaded every Wednesday. Throughout the series, ONCEs (a.k.a. TWICE’s fandom), will be able to watch the K-pop girl group’s experiences throughout their 2019 Twicelights world tour. That means exclusive behind-the-scenes footage—including rehearsals, interviews with group members and their families, and travel logs from their first-ever trek to the U.S., with tour dates spanning coast-to-coast from New York City to Los Angeles. Altogether, the series will mark the first time that a K-pop girl group gets its own docuseries on the YouTube platform.

As for how to tune in, make sure you’re set up on TWICE’s YouTube channel by 10:00 a.m. EST/ 7:00 a.m. PST/ 11:00 p.m. KST on April 29. The first episode will be available for ONCEs almost everywhere (according to Soompi, a total of 81 regions worldwide) to stream then. And you won’t want to miss the special kickoff—TWICE are even honoring the hours leading up to the premiere with a special Q&A live stream that fans can participate in, too.

On April 28 at 2:00 p.m. KST (uhhh, 1:00 a.m. EST, for any American night owls), TWICE will host the live broadcast and answer questions about the docuseries directly from fans. To submit questions of your own, ONCEs will need to fill out the following Google Form to participate: Here’s the link.

Twice: Seize the Light airs every Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. EST/ 11:00 p.m. KST. The first episode premieres on April 29.