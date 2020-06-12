Here’s How to Stream Pete Davidson’s New Movie ‘The King of Staten Island’

With hundreds of movie theaters still closed across the country, Judd Apatow stans may be curious to know how to stream The King of Staten Island, the director and comedian’s new film starring Pete Davidson. The King of Staten Island, which premiered on Friday, June 12, has been a described as a “semi-biographical” comedy-drama about Davidson’s life.

What’s The King of Staten Island about?

The film follows Scott (Davidson), a 20-something who lives at home with his mom and younger sister (Maude Apatow) in Staten Island, New York. Inspired by Davidson’s own relationship with his father, a firefighter who died when he was a child in the September 11 attacks, The King of Staten Island centers on Scott and how the death of his father at 7 years old affected him as an adult, especially as his young sister goes to college and mom starts to date a new man (who, coincidentally, is also a fireman.) The movie, which also stars Moises Arias and Marisa Tomei, deals with grief and Scott’s journey to move forward in his life a decade after his father’s death.

How do you stream it?

As of June 2020, The King of Staten Island isn’t available on any of the main subscription-based streaming services (Netflix, Hulu, etc.), but it is available to stream online at Amazon Prime Video. Likewise, HBO on Amazon subscribers can also watch Apatow’s The King of Staten Island: The Making Of, a behind-the-scenes preview of the film with their subscription.

The King of Staten Island is also available to to stream on Apple TV, Xfinity, Vudu, Google Play, Fandango Now, YouTube, Verizon, Microsoft, DirectTV, COX, Spectrum, Dish, Redbox and Playstation. (Visit the movie’s website for more places to stream.)

