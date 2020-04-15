Don’t Worry, Cord-Cutters—You Can Still Stream the ‘One World: Together at Home’ Concerts Online

Have you heard? There’s a massive concert curated by Lady Gaga coming up called One World: Together at Home. It’s set for a live TV broadcast with a stacked lineup—including Miss Swift. And don’t worry; you can still find out how to stream Taylor Swift’s Together at Home performance, even if you don’t have cable.

The benefit concert, helmed by the Chromatica star herself, was organized with the help of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen to raise funds for coronavirus relief amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the event has raised over $35 million in relief funds.

Of the event, Gaga says that its mission is to raise as much money as possible before the broadcast. “We want to raise the money before we go on air. When we do go on air, put your wallets away, your credit cards away, and enjoy the show,” she said in a live-stream. So think of the star-studded event as a reward and relief of its own for all those who have already, or can’t, donate.

Who is participating during the broadcast?

We did say it was a star-studded cast of characters, didn’t we? With Gaga behind the wheel, the “Stupid Love” singer has recruited every big name in Hollywood and the music industry she could think of. That includes actors, artists, and public figures alike. Musical guests include Alicia Keys, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Usher, and yes, Taylor Swift. Meanwhile, other big names like comedians Amy Poehler and Ellen DeGeneres, along with Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, and Victoria Beckham can be expected to make an appearance.

Who is performing before the broadcast?

One World: Together at Home is more than just an evening concert; the fun will be taking place all day even before the official broadcast at 8 p.m. EST. That looks like a six-hour live stream including a long list of guests and performances, including those by the following artists listed in alphabetical order: Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jasmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.

Who else is involved?

Events like these don’t happen without the support of some big-name brands. Companies like Citi, PepsiCo, Johnson & Johnson, the Coca-Cola Company, Target, and more have partnered to support the One World: Together at Home COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, with proceeds going to WHO and other regional charities.

When is it?

One World: Together at Home will air live on Saturday, April 18 at 8:00 p.m. EST.

How can I stream it?

The benefit concert will be available to stream wherever ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks air. If watching online, there will be streams on all of the following platforms: Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, beIN Media Group, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.

News about the Coronavirus is unfolding in real-time, and while we make every effort to ensure our content is accurate, some of the information in this story may have changed. For the most up-to-date news on the pandemic, please go to the CDC or WHO websites. For the latest from STYLECASTER, visit our Coronavirus hub page.