Here’s How to Stream Golden Globe Winning Film ‘Parasite’ by Director Bong Joon Ho

Besides the booze and crude jokes by Ricky Gervais, there’s little the Golden Globes really has to offer except for the rare opportunity to hear about an acclaimed movie you haven’t yet seen. For many this year, that film was one by renowned South Korean director Bong Joon Ho, and naturally, you’re now wondering how to stream Parasite after it scored a Golden Globe. The problem is, that might be a little tricky—but read on for options, because there still are some.

For now, Parasite is still technically in theaters. But if you’re reading this from New York or L.A., you might be thinking, hey, wasn’t it in theaters way back in Oct. 2019? And you wouldn’t wrong there, either. Here’s part of the confusion: While Parasite‘s original debut date was May 21, 2019, that was only at the Cannes Film Festival (where it happened to win the Palme d’Or with an outstanding unanimous vote for the first time since 2013’s Blue Is The Warmest Colour.)

Premiering early for festival consideration is common practice, especially for international films. So it wasn’t until after the film’s Cannes win that it actually returned home for its official premiere in South Korea. And fast forward to the fall of 2019, Bong Joon Ho brought the critically-lauded film to select cities in the United States—a.k.a. New York and L.A.—for a “Specialized Limited Opening.” A quick google search will tell you that the film is only hitting other states (and countries) now.

Still, that doesn’t mean we’re too far off from seeing Parasite on streaming services soon. While there’s no news of a Netflix deal yet, the film will release on DVD and Blu-ray next week on Jan. 14. And that, my friends, will include becoming available for digital purchase on Amazon and streaming on FandangoNow, for now.

Parasite was nominated for three Golden Globes: Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language, Best Director for Bong Joon Ho, and Best Screenplay for Bong Joon Ho and co-writer Han Jin Won. It took home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language.