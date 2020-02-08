Here’s How to Stream ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Ahead of Oscars Weekend

Whether you’re a Tarantino film buff, or simply a homebody who missed the rollout in theaters, you might be wondering how to stream Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. At least we’ve been wanting know. After all, ever since director Quentin Tarantino’s latest project hit the film circuit, it’s swept up over 50 awards, including three Golden Globes. And that number might get even higher this weekend: Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood is nominated for a whopping 10 awards at the Oscars 2020. All that for a movie about this nitty-gritty industry we call the film ‘biz, huh?

If you’ve seen the film, well, then you might have an idea what all the hype is about. Featuring a star-studded ensemble cast of characters from Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emilie Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota Fanning, and Al Pacino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood traces a juicy tale of family murders throughout Hollywood’s own golden age.

That list of names is certainly enough to make you want to stream it—whether you’re watching for the first time, or umpteenth time. And overall, fans and critics have been drawn to the vivid retelling (though, if you ask us, we have some questions about the fact that Margot Robbie barely speaks in the film. And uh, all those feet. If you know, you know.)

But with Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood still not on Netflix, how are you expected to stream it? There are a few options.

At the time of writing, there are only two ways to watch Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood outside of theaters: Renting or purchasing. Thankfully, there are several places to rent or buy the film from.

If you’re in the mood to rent, the most affordable options include Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNOW, and Vudu for the price of $4.99. If you’re loyal to Apple, YouTube, or Google Play, however, then you’re looking at paying an extra buck or so for a $5.99 rental. Loyal Tarantino buffs can also bite the bullet and purchase the film outright on most digital streaming platforms—that will run you a clean $19.99.