BRB, as We Stream Every Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Movie This Weekend

It’s been 28 years since the Olsen twins starred in their first film, so we think it’s about time to learn how to stream Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s movies for those true Olsen stans out there. As most of us know, Mary-Kate and Ashley made their mark on Hollywood in 1987 when they starred as Michelle Tanner on ABC’s Full House. (They were only nine months old when they started filming.)

Since then, the twins have starred in more than two dozen movies, including Passport to Paris, Holiday in the Sun and When in Rome. But it’s more than 16 years since they were seen in their last film, New York Minute, in 2008. As fans also know, the Olsen twins pivoted their careers from film and TV to fashion in 2006 when they launched their couture fashion label, The Row. After that, the sisters’ careers have taken off in the fashion world. In 2013 and 2015, the Olsen twins were named the Womenswear Designer of the Year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. So it’s clear that they’ve established a name for themselves outside of Hollywood as well.

And while there was hope that the Olsens would reprise their role as Michelle Tanner in Fuller House, Netflix’s Full House reboot that premiered in 2016, it seemed like they weren’t ready to return to acting just yet. At least we have their many movies on streaming services to remember them by. Ahead, find out how to watch the Olsen’s most iconic films online.

To Grandmother’s House We Go (1992)

MK and Ashley plays Julie and Sarah, two 6-year-old twins, who overhear their single mom rant about her frustration with them. And so, to give their mom a much-needed break from two kids, they decide to leave their mom and travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house. Except the journey isn’t as easy as they think. On the way to grandma’s, Julie and Sarah hop on the wrong bus and are kidnapped. Scary!

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

The twins were 7 years old when they starred in this straight-to-video Halloween movie. The two play Lynn (MK) and Kelly (Ashley), two adventurous little girls who discover that their Great Aunt Sophia has been trapped and cursed by her evil twin Agatha. (Double the twin fun!) And so, in order to break the curse, Lynn and MK must cast a magical spell before the seventh year of Sophia’s imprisonment lest their aunt be doomed forever.

How the West Was Fun (1994)

MK and Ashley were only 8 years old when they starred in this TV movie. The twins play Susie (MK) and (Jessica), who fun-loving sisters who try to convince their father’s boss that he needs a vacation, but the plan backfires and the boss fires their dad instead. And so the family travel to their grandmother’s ranch, where they hope to start a new life. However, is trouble is ahead when Susie and Jessica meet Bart, an evil man who wants to sabotage the ranch. In order to protect their family, the twins must convince the adults that Bart is a bad guy.

It Takes Two (1995)

Ah, the classic twin switcheroo. In this film, the twins play estranged sisters Alyssa (Ashley) and Amanda (MK) who meet at summer camp and learn that their exact opposites in every way you can imagine. What they can bond over, though, is that they both care about their family. Much like the Parent Trap, Alyssa’s dad, Roger, is about to marry a gold digger, while Amanda, who’s in foster care, won’t be able to have a relationship with her best friend and social worker, Diane, when she’s adopted by a not-so-nice family. And so the twins hatch a plan for Roger and Diane to fall in love.

Billboard Dad (1998)

At this point in their career, MK and Ashley are preteens. The two plays Tess (MK) and Emily (Ashley), 12-year-old surfer girls living in Venice beach with their widowed dad, Max. The twins want their father to meet a nice woman, who they come up with a plan to climb up a billboard and paint an ad in hopes of it attracting the right woman for their dad. Of course, there’s a bad guy who gets in their way.

Switching Goals (1999)

Switching Goals is an example of the classic twin format, where MK and Ashley play two sisters who are nothing alike. MK plays Sam, a tomboy who loves sports, while Ashley stars as Emma, the more feminine twin who’s more interested in nice dresses and boys. Cue the twin switch! The twins mom, who wants Emma to be more involved with sports, asks their dad, a soccer coach, to pick Emma for their team, which means that the star player Sam will be left out, which neither twin is happy about. And so they switch places, and, as expected, hijinks ensue.

Passport to Paris (1999)

Passport to Paris is a fan-favorite in the Mary-Kate and Ashley fandom. The film, which is the first time the twins kiss their love interests, follow Melanie (MK) and Allyson (Ashley), two sisters who travel to Paris to stay with their wealthy grandfather. But when they arrive, they learn that their granddad is too busy to spend time with them, and so he puts his assistant, Jeremy, in charge. Of course, as the wild teens Melanie and Allyson are, the twins make a run from their chaperon and travel the City of Lights by themselves, with the help, of course, of some hot French boys.

New York Minute (2004)

New York Minute was the Olsen twins’ last film in 2004, but boy, was it a memorable one. The two star as Jane (Ashley) and Roxy (Mary-Kate), who opposite sisters in New York City. Jane is the book-smart sister who hopes to attend Oxford University on a scholarship, while Roxy is the rock band-obsessed twin who embarks on a mission to find her favorite band. As they pursue their separate goals, the twins, of course, run into some trouble.

