Here’s How to Stream ‘Little Fires Everywhere,’ So You Don’t Miss TV’s Next Obsession

As the world self-quarantines to avoid COVID-19, most of us have turned to an old best friend to keep ourselves occupied: the TV. But, if you’re anything like us, you may have binged everything on your watch list. Enter: How to stream Little Fires Everywhere, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington’s new show that’s sure to carry us through these dark days ahead.

Little Fires Everywhere, based on Celeste Ng’s New York Times bestselling book of the same title, follows two mothers and their families in Shaker Heights, Ohio, in the 1990s. Witherspoon plays Elena Richardson, a mother of four and a third-generation Shaker Heights resident who writes for the local paper. Washington plays Mia, a single mom and a photographer who’s lived a transient lifestyle for most of her daughter’s childhood.

The book explores class, race and privilege, and the show is set to do the same, according to Washington, who also executive produces the series alongside Witherspoon. “The book really does delve into class and sociopolitical differences and cultural differences, so I think adding the level of race to that really enriches the storytelling,” Washington told Variety in January. “We are stepping away from this binary idea we have of race in this country—of black and white—because we’re also dealing with Asian American identity and immigrant identity.”

As for how to stream it, that question is easy: Little Fires Everywhere premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, March 18, so those in the United States can easily stream it if they have a Hulu subscription. The site offers a 30-day free trial, as well as several different levels: Hulu Basic, which includes ads, costs $5.99. Hulu Premium, which doesn’t include ads, costs $11.99. The site also offers Hulu Basic + Live TV, which costs $54.99 month and includes 60-plus channels of live TV (including Disney Channel and Food Network.) For $60.99 a month, customers can also subscribe to Hulu Premium + Live TV, which removes ads from its streaming content.

There’s no word yet on where viewers outside of the U.S. can watch Little Fires Everywhere, but for those in the United Kingdom, there’s a chance the show will be shown on networks like Channel 4, like Hulu’s other exclusive series, The Handmaid’s Tale.

