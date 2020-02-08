Here’s Every Way to Stream ‘Joker’ Following Its Oscars Best Picture Nomination

If you haven’t seen Joker by now, you’re probably tired of adoring audiences telling you how much you need to watch the film already. But if you’re also someone who happens to avoid an outing to the theater, the only thing that’s even holding you back is simply knowing how to stream Joker in the first place. It’s a little tricky, after all. The film was released in late 2019, which means it’s still technically showing in theaters. Usually, that makes it difficult to find a way to watch online—but we promise, there are options.

Director Todd Philips’ latest feat has been heralded as a masterpiece—especially thanks to Joaquin Phoenix’s haunting portrayal of the tried-and-true Gotham City character we’ve all come to know over the last few decades. Taking the DC comic to new heights, 2019’s Joker sees Joaquin Phoenix as a failed comedian by the name of Arthur Fleck. We witness Fleck, who works a day-job as a clown, spiral into a slow descent of madness over the course of the film—making for a particularly cogent, if not disturbing, take on mental illness within our increasingly individualistic society.

Ahead of this weekend’s 92nd Academy Awards, we know that Joker is leading the Oscars pack with 11 nominations. That includes nods for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Score, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, and finally, Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

For all the Netflix aficionados hoping to catch the film on the platform, however, it’s tough luck for you. Joker isn’t expected to land on the streaming tycoon anytime soon. And while it is expected to land with the rest of the DC franchise on HBO Max later this year, the time for that hasn’t come quite yet.

So where can you actually stream it? There are still a few options.

At the time of writing, there are only two ways to watch Todd Philips’ Joker outside of theaters: Renting or purchasing.

If you’re in the mood to rent, options include Amazon Prime Video, FandangoNOW, Vudu, and Google Play, for prices ranging from $3.99 to $5.99. Meanwhile, loyalist platforms like Apple and YouTube will also host the film for rent. If you already like what you see, or are so convinced by all these noms that it’s worth owning, then you can also go ahead and purchase the film in full on most digital streaming platforms—with some sites running you as low as $12.99.