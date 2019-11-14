Here’s How To Add Disney+ To Your Roku Player—An Easy Guide

If you’re a Roku TV or Roku Player user, then you might already be fielding spoilers about The Mandalorian as you try to figure out how the heck to start streaming on the Disney+ platform. Luckily for you, our guide on how to stream Disney+ on Roku devices is pretty straightforward—even if Roku’s blog post about the service is pretty obtuse. Instead, you can read on below for our numbered, foolproof instructions.

If you haven’t already, sign up for Disney+ here. (Heads up: New users get a seven-day free trial; after that, you’ll be billed $6.99 a month plus applicable taxes.) Start up your Roku Device. Navigate to your Roku Home Screen. Scroll down and select the Streaming Channels section (left side of the screen.) Select Search Channels in the menu (left side of the screen again.) Type in “Disney Plus.” Select “Disney Plus.” Select “Add Channel.”

If you followed these steps correctly so far, you’ll receive a pop up that reads “Channel added — ‘Disney Plus’ has been added to the end of ‘Home’. Woot, woot! Now, all you have to do is navigate to your Home Screen and select the Disney+ app. You’ll be prompted to enter your Disney Plus login credentials—use the same login details that you used when you signed up for the service on the Disney+ site. And that’s it!

Once you log in successfully, you’ll be able to stream new Disney+ exclusive series like Star Wars’ The Mandalorian and (soon to come) Marvel television spinoffs. Or you can catch the adorable live-action remake of Lady & the Tramp featured on the Disney+ homepage, along with other Disney+ originals, like reality series Encore! starring Kristen Bell. Otherwise, get ready to go down memory lane: with over 500 titles announced before the November 12 Disney+ launch date, you can expect to see everything from 1937’s Snow White classic, to Pixar’s Finding Nemo, every Avengers movie within the Marvel universe, and veterinary reality TV shows aplenty via National Geographic. Time to grab a blanket and call it a binge night.