Here’s How to Stream BTS’ First-Ever VMAs Performance, So You Don’t Miss a Second

If you’re an ARMY, you may be wondering how to stream BTS’ MTV VMAs 2020 performance. Well, look no further than this article. BTS will perform their new single, “Dynamite,” at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 30. Though the seven-member K-pop boy band was nominated for five awards at the 2019 VMAs (and won two), this year’s awards show will be the first time BTS will perform on the VMAs stage.

The 37th annual VMAs will be held in New York City and will consist of a mix of virtual, pre-recorded and live elements. According to NewsN, BTS’ members—Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, Jin, Suga and J-Hope—pre-recorded their performance of “Dynamite” on August 17 due to the current health crisis that would’ve prevented them from traveling to New York City. The publication reported that details around the performance, such as its location, time and concept, were “top secret.” “Dynamite,” which was the released on August 21, is the lead single from BTS’ upcoming album.

BTS is nominated for three categories at the 2020 VMAs for their February single “ON” from their most recent Korean studio album, Map of the Soul: 7. BTS’ nominations include Best Choreography, Best K-Pop and Best Pop. As for other details about BTS’ 2020 MTV VMAs performance, such as how to stream it, read on.

When is BTS’ 2020 MTV VMAs performance?

It’s unclear when BTS will perform at the 2020 VMAs, but this year’s awards show will air on MTV on Sunday, August 30, at 8 p.m. ET. (For fans in South Korea, the awards show will air on August 31 at 9 a.m. Korean time.)

How to stream BTS’ 2020 MTV VMAs performance

Here are different ways to stream BTS’ 2020 VMAs performance, including ways to watch it online for free.

Hulu+ Live TV: Sign into your Hulu+ Live TV account and scroll down to the VMAs on MTV (Hulu+ Live TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $54.99 a month.)

Sling TV: Sign into your Sling TV account and scroll down to watch the VMAs on MTV. (Sling TV offers a seven-day free trial, and costs start at $20 a month.)

YouTube TV: Sign into your YouTube TV account and scroll down to watch the VMAs on MTV. (YouTube TV offers a five-day free trial and costs $49.99 a month.)

Fubo TV: Sign into your Fubo TV account and scroll down to watch the VMAs on MTV. (Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $44.99 a month.)

AT&T TV Now: Sign into your AT&T TV Now account and scroll down to watch the VMAs on MTV. (AT&T TV Now offers a seven-day free trial, and costs start at $55 a month.)

Philo TV: Sign into your Philo TV account and scroll down to watch the VMAs on MTV. (Philo TV offers a seven-day free trial, and costs $20 a month.)

MTV Live: Visit MTV.com/LiveTV and sign in with your TV provider. (MTV also provides a free 24-hour viewing pass. Users can access the pass by signing in with their Facebook account by clicking “Start now” in the section that reads No sign in? Get a one-time 24-hour viewing pass.)

MTV App: Download the MTV app from the Apple App store, Google Play store, Amazon App store or Roku app store and sign in with your TV provider.

