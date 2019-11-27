Here’s How To Stream BTS’ Next Performance On The 2019 MMAs

ARMY, are you ready? BTS are about to take the stage at this year’s Melon Music Awards in Seoul again, so you’re definitely going to need to know how to stream BTS’s 2019 MMAs performance if you don’t already. Why would this award’s show performance stand out from any other? Well, for the unitiated, BTS is known for putting on a truly massive spectacle at the MMAs, at least judging from last year. With a whopping 20-minute-long time slot, the group performed three of their hit songs, “Fake Love,” “Airplane pt.2,” and “IDOL,” all of which culminated in an inspiring celebration of Korean culture with traditional costumes and choreography. Basically, we really can’t see how the guys will improve on last year’s already-legendary performance.

According to a Newsen report, the BTS ARMY can expect a performance that “will feature a concept that highlights seven members’ characteristics.” Well, then! While we’re not sure what that looks like, precisely, we’re at least sure that we’ll see things like J-Hope’s killer dance moves and Rap Monster’s insane flow on display throughout the performance.

As for the MMAs themselves, we know that the show will take place on Nov. 30 in the Gocheok Sky Dome. A teaser for the award show was released on Oct. 14, and hinted at a bunch of unexpected guests and performances. At that time, it was still unconfirmed whether BTS would be joining this group of surprise performers, but the MMAs Twitter account confirmed on Nov. 17 that the guys would, in fact, perform at the show.

Now that you know all the who’s, when’s, and where’s, all that’s left is the burning question: How?! Lucky for all of the ARMY, you can catch the MMAs in a really simple way. The MMAs will be livestreamed globally on 1theK’s YouTube channel.

Now, make sure to note that the awards will begin airing at 7 p.m. KST—if you’re on the East Coast in America, that means 5 a.m. EST. An early start, but certainly worth it for BTS!