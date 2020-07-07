If You’re Obsessed With ‘Hamilton,’ Here’s How to Stream Other Broadway Shows

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve watched (and been obsessed with) Hamilton on Disney+, you may be curious to know how to stream other Broadway musicals and shows. #Hamilfilm, a recorded version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, premiered on Disney+ on Friday, July 3. The film was a recorded version of a 2016 performance of the 11-time Tony Award-winning musical, which reimagines the life and career of United States Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

While it’s rare for a Broadway show like Hamilton (which makes millions of dollars each week at the box office) to be available to stream online, there are a few other classic musicals that fans are also able to view from the comfort of their homes.

“Theater disappears every night after the curtain call, and then you have to go and make it again,” #Hamilfilm director Thomas Kail told The Chicago Tribune in June about why he and Miranda decided to release the musical on Disney+. “That’s the beauty of it, but that’s also the challenge. There was something about this moment where we thought, ‘No matter when this comes out, let’s honor and preserve the moment we have with this extraordinary cast, assembled all in the same place at the same time.'”

Ahead are a few Broadway musicals like Hamilton that fans can stream straight from the stage to the screen.

Shrek the Musical

Shrek the Musical premiered on Broadway in 2008 and ran until 2010. The show is based on the 2011 animated movie Shrek, with elements from the film’s sequels: 2004’s Shrek 2 and 2010’s Shrek Forever After. The musical, which starred Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Princess Fiona in its original Broadway cast, follows an ogre named Shrek who falls in love with a princess with a secret. The musical went on to be nominated for eight Tonys and win one. A recording of the Broadway version is available to stream on Netflix.

Carousel

Carousel first premiered on Broadway in 1945 and was revived twice in 1994 and 2018. The musical—about a carousel worker who loses his job and takes part in a robbery to provide for his girlfriend and their unborn child—was nominated for 11 Tonys for its 2018 revival and won one award. A recorded version of the musical starring Jessie Mueller and other cast members from the 2018 revival is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Cats

The film adaptation of Cats (starring Taylor Swift and Idris Elba) may have bombed at the box office in 2019, but the original Broadway show was revered by fans and critics alike. The musical—which holds the record for the fourth-longest-running Broadway show in history—premiered on Broadway in 1982 and was revived in 2016 with Leona Lewis as Grizabella. The film follows a tribe of cats called the the Jellicles who must decide which cat will ascend to the Heavyside Layer and come back as a new life. A recorded version of the musical from 1998 is available to stream on BroadwayHD.com, a subscription-based streaming service that has dozens of Broadway shows and musical movies in its online library.

Falsettos

Falsettos premiered on Broadway in 1992 and was revived in 2016. The musical, which explores sexuality, gender roles and Jewish identity, follows a man named Marvin who leaves his wife to be with his male lover, Whizzer, as he struggles to keep his family together. BroadwayHD has a recorded version of the musical from 2017, which starred Andrew Rannells and Christian Borle, who were both nominated for Tonys for their performances.

Kinky Boots

Kinky Boots, written by Cyndi Lauper, went on to win Pose‘s Billy Porter a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical when the show premiered in 2013. The musical, which also won Lauper a couple Tonys, is about a shoe factory heir named Charlie Price, who enlists a drag queen named Lola to save his business by designing a line of high-heeled boots. A 2019 version of the musical is available to stream on BroadwayHD.

Miss Saigon

Miss Saigon premiered on Broadway in 1991 and was revived in 2017. The controversial musical is based on the 1904 opera Madame Butterfly and tells the story of a United States Marine who falls in love with a 17-year-old Vietnamese bargirl during the Vietnam War in the 1970s. The original musical went on to win Lea Salonga (who has voices Disney Princesses like Mulan and Jasmine) a Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. A 2016 version of the the musical is available to stream on BroadwayHD.

The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera holds the record for the longest-running Broadway show. The musical premiered in 1988 and has run ever since. The show, which was adapted for a film in 2004 starring Emmy Rossum, is about a soprano singer named Christine who becomes infatuated with a mysterious, masked musical genius who lives beneath the Paris Opera House. A 2011 version of the musical is available to stream on BroadwayHD.

